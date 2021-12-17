Allen Turner Hyundai employees donate $72,500 to Manna

PENSACOLA – Allen Turner Hyundai recently presented a check to Manna for $72,500, bringing their total contributions to more than $348,000 – the equivalent of more than 208,700 healthy meals for neighbors in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Allen Turner Hyundai employees give back by donating throughout the year, and at the end of the year, Allen Turner matches their donations dollar for dollar. This year, Hyundai Motor America added to the local dealer’s contribution.

“We’re so grateful to the wonderful Allen Turner Hyundai team for their continued support and generosity. Their gifts each year allow us to continue our work of providing healthy food to our neighbors in need,” said DeDe Flounlacker, executive director of Manna. “Allen Turner Hyundai is a wonderful, committed partner in the fight against hunger.”

For more information, please visit www.MannaHelps.org or call 850-432-2053.