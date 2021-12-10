UB Community Development brings new health center to Milton

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

ATMORE, Alabama — UB Community Development LLC (UBCD), a community development partner of United Bank, announced that it has closed a $7 million New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) transaction with Carson Lovell Inc. to develop and construct two federally qualified health centers, which will be located in Milton and Pensacola.

The health centers will be operated by Community Health Northwest Florida. Community Health Northwest Florida is a clinic-to-community healthcare provider with 17 care locations throughout Pensacola and the surrounding area.

Services provided include walk-in care, adult and family care, behavioral health and wellness care, women’s care, pediatric and dental care. The clinic has also been able to establish and participate in COVID-19 vaccination sites in Escambia County in recent months. It also provides access to interpretation services for health center patients with limited English proficiency.

“UBCD has been instrumental in helping make these projects financially viable," said Ed Carson, president of Carson Lovell Inc. "Community Health will be able to provide much needed medical and dental services to the medically underserved in our community as a result. We appreciate UBCD’s interest and hard work in making this happen.”

The Milton facility is located on Highway 90 and consists of a 24,236-square-foot, two-story medical building that has been completely renovated and is fully operational.

The Pensacola facility, located on Palafox Street, is in the process of being renovated and is expected to be opened in the fall of 2022.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support Carson Lovell and the development work they undertook to support a FQHC serving the low income communities of Milton and Pensacola," said Alex Jones, president of UBCD. "The New Markets Tax Credit Program exists to support organizations such as Community Health of Northwest Florida and UBCD exists to facilitate projects like this.”

