Love’s Travel Stops opens new locations in Ohio, Florida and Georgia

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Milton, Bellefontaine, Ohio; and Garden City, Georgia, thanks to three travel stops that opened Nov. 18.

The stores combined add more than 300 truck parking spaces and 200 jobs to the communities they’re located in.

“Opening three locations in one day is no small feat, but our team members are ready to show customers Love’s Highway Hospitality in Bellefontaine, Milton and Garden City,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Whether it’s fresh food, snacks or coffee, today’s latest technologies or just somewhere to stretch your legs, Love’s has the amenities professional drivers and four-wheel customers need while they’re on the road.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, such as these at the Milton location:

More than 12,000 square feet.

Arby’s, which opens Nov. 22.

88 truck parking spaces.

85 car parking spaces.

Four RV spaces.

Eight diesel bays.

Eight showers.

Laundry facilities.

a CAT scale.

Speedco truck services.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

a Fresh Kitchen concept.

a Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

a dog park.

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 each to the United Way of Logan County in Bellefontaine, Ohio; Santa Rosa Kid’s House in Milton; and the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity in Garden City, Georgia.

Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 570 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.

Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with more than 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.

To learn more, visit loves.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.