'Oil Changes for a Cause Day' generates $11K donation to Salvation Army of Pensacola

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

PENSACOLA — On Nov. 16, managers from each of the three Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers locations in Pensacola and Pace formally presented a contribution of more than $11,000 to the Salvation Army.

Captain Herbert Frazier, commanding officer and administrator for the Salvation Army serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, accepted the contribution.

Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers raised the money through its “Oil Changes for a Cause Day” – a fundraiser hosted by the businesses in October, with all proceeds from the day’s oil change sales going to the local Salvation Army organization.

The day-long event has become an annual tradition for the EOCTE locations at 6200 N. 9th Ave. and 1650 E. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola, and at 4640 US Highway 90 in Pace, and each year the support grows.

The event was promoted on each location’s social media platform.

“We want to recognize and thank the Express Oil Family for their continued support and partnership with the Salvation Army of Pensacola," Frazier said. "During this past Christmas and holiday season, the Salvation Army saw a tremendous influx of need from the people in our community, both in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

“It is because of their commitment to help us 'Fight for Good' that we were able to assist close to 1,700 families with Christmas/holiday assistance during this past season. Thank you for joining us in spreading hope and relief to our neighbors,” he added.

The three EOCTE sites are continuing the charitable spirit and are serving as drop-off sites for donations to the Marine Corps-sponsored program Toys for Tots until Dec. 10.

The business initiated both a direct mail and a digital coupon campaign for those on their email list for an oil change discount with a donation to the Toys for Tots collection as extra incentive.

To find the closest EOCTE location to you, visit www.expressoil.com/stores and follow the company's Facebook page for updates on future events and announcements.

For more information about the Pensacola EOCTE, call 850-477-0337.