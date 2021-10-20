IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area announces 2021 grant recipients, membership season

Special to Gannett | USA TODAY NETWORK

PENSACOLA — IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, is pleased to announce the 11 grant recipients selected at this year’s Annual Meeting held Oct. 17 as an online event.

These nonprofit organizations will each receive a grant of $101,820 from the members of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area.

The 11 grant recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s members are as follows:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Children's Chorus Inc. Project: PUMP UP THE VOLUME: Building Confidence with Reliable Sound Equipment.

Pensacola Lighthouse Association Inc. doing business as (dba) Pensacola Lighthouse & Museum, Project: Shining Light on Buried History.

EDUCATION

Escambia County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence Inc. Project: Pensacola High School Innovation Center Revitalization

United Methodist Children's Home dba Embrace Florida Kids. Project: A Higher Education Home: Wrap-around Support for Vulnerable Youth for Collegiate Success.

ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION

The Arc Gateway Inc. Project: The Arc Gateway SHRED WORKS.

Bream Fishermen Association Inc. and PYC Satori Foundation Inc. Project: Taking the Coast to the Kids - Improving our Waterways through Science and Recreation.

FAMILY

Martha's Vineyard Foundation Inc. dba Vineyard Family House. Project: Caring for Families in Crisis.

Rally Foundation Inc. Project: Rally Resource Room powered by IMPACT 100.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Pace Center for Girls Inc. Project: Girls Going Places.

United for a Good Cause Inc. Project: Hope Squad Peer-to-Peer Suicide Prevention for Schools.

United Service Organization Inc. Project: Pop-Up USO.

“Even as COVID-19 has continued to be a factor in 2021, IMPACT members were able to choose to meet at either in-person Focus Area Committees or virtual Focus Area Committees,” said Roz Leahy, president of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. “Hundreds of IMPACT 100 members participated in the process to review each grant application, conduct site visits to all applicants, and select finalists from each Focus Area Committee.

"We are so thankful for our members who participated and to our volunteer board who facilitated both the in-person and virtual committee meetings, enabling IMPACT 100 to continue serving the community we love,” she added.

With 1,120 members this year, IMPACT 100 was able to award $101,820 each to 11 nonprofit organizations in the community for a total impact of $1,120,020. In the 18 years since its inception, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area has awarded 131 grants to 91 nonprofit organizations totaling $13,950,000.

Membership season

The IMPACT 100 Membership season has begun and the first Meet & Mingle event hosted by Rishy and Mallory Studer is scheduled from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at the new Oyster Bay Boutique Hotel, 400 Bayfront Parkway, Pensacola.

The full schedule of 2022 Meet and Mingles can be found at https://impact100pensacola.org/news-events/events.

Any nonprofit organization that believes a grant of over $100,000 would be impactful for their organization should check out a new series called Link & Learn, created specifically for the nonprofit community.

These events are for nonprofits to link with other nonprofit organizations to network and share ideas and learn detailed information about the IMPACT 100 grant process.

The first of this series is 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 9 at The Lewis Bear Company, 6120 Enterprise Drive, Pensacola. More information can be found at www.impact100pensacola.org.