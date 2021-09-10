Pace Chamber of Commerce breakfast scheduled

Santa Rosas Press Gazette

MILTON — The Pace Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly breakfast is scheduled.

The event is 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Grover T's BBQ, 5887 US Highway 90, Milton, Milton. Cost is $10 per person.

"We are having great attendance at these events and invite you to take advantage of these great networking opportunities by being part of our breakfast crowd. Please bring a guests," a chamber spokesperson said.

Door prizes are welcome.

Call the chamber office at 850-994-9633 or email Nicki Qualls at admin@pacechamber.com by Sept.14 to RSVP.