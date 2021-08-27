Mediacom Communications promotes local employee

Special to the Santa Rosa Press Gazette | USA TODAY NETWORK

NAVARRE — Mediacom Communications recently announced the promotion of Navarre resident Matthew Schostag.

Schostag was promoted from senior manager to director of accounting.

In his new role, Schostag manages the accounting department and processes at the regional office in Gulf Breeze. He has been employed with Mediacom for 10 years.

