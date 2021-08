Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

PACE — The Pace Area Chamber of Commerce has cancelled its monthly breakfast in August due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

The breakfast had been scheduled for Aug. 18 at Grover T's BBQ in Milton

"With everyone's health in mind we feel this is the best decision," wrote Pace Chamber President/CEO Nicki Qualls in an email.

For more information, contact the chamber office at 850-994-9633.