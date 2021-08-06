Beau Box Commercial Real Estate announces sale of 315-acre parcel in Santa Rosa County

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

PENSACOLA — Beau Box Commercial Real Estate (BBCRE) recently announced the sale of a 315-acre tract in Santa Rosa County to Garden Street Communities for $4.56 million.

Located on Berryhill Road in Pace, one of the fastest growing areas in the country, the tract holds 850 lots ready for residential home development by Garden Street Communities. The parcel contains beautiful rolling hills with many mature, centennial oak trees.

Adams Homes, a respected southeastern regional builder with world headquarters in Gulf Breeze, will be the development’s homebuilder.

“This project came together over a period of years from amazing principals committed to excellence and tenaciously pursuing the goal line,” said Bill Ogburn, Beau Box Commercial Real Estate’s Pensacola Managing Partner.

Ogburn spent two years on due diligence, county commission and state approval in order to present the purchase opportunity and complete the sale. He also served as the broker of record for both the buyer and seller and noted this transaction as the largest of his 30-year commercial real estate career.

“The team at Garden Street Communities is super excited to have this community come to life. It will be a truly unique community to the area; one that will encourage outdoor activity and social interaction among residents,” said Bryan Adams, CEO of Adams Homes and Garden Street Communities, who purchased the property from Stringfield Family Trust of Milton.

As one of Louisiana’s leading commercial real estate firms with offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette, Beau Box Commercial Real Estate (BBCRE) opened its first out-of-state location in Pensacola in January 2021.

BBCRE’s professional services include sales and leasing of commercial, industrial, retail, land, and investment properties, through buyer, owner, or tenant representation. Our property management services include full-service third-party and consulting to property managers.