Skating into the future: Skate park opens thanks to public-private partnerships

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — By the time Eglin Federal Credit Union formally presented its check for $100,000 to Mayor JB Whitten for Crestview's new skatepark, scores of avid skaters had already been swooping around the Brookmeade Park facility for a couple weeks.

The mayor praised the financial institution’s generosity, without which the popular skating venue would probably not have been built for several years.

“To do these things for our citizens, we need partnerships,” he said. “Eglin Federal Credit Union has consistently been a good partner with the city, and our citizens are the beneficiaries.”

EFCU Vice President of Membership and Community Development Neko Stubblefield presented the ceremonial check during the June 14 Crestview City Council meeting and expressed the organization’s pleasure in supporting the community.

“It is our pleasure to help support the community,” Stubblefield said. “Having a safe place for our youth is just wonderful for us.”

She assured the assembled city officials that EFCU looks forward to continuing its partnership with the city.

“We’ll continue to help you ‘raise the bar,’” Stubblefield said, using the city’s 2021 motto.

The Eglin Federal Credit Union Skate Park broke ground on Feb. 27 and had its grand opening June 5. In addition to the EFCU gift, Josh and Tiff Moen of Hub City Skate spearheaded a donation drive toward the park, which was completed with city funds.

The facility is at 585 Brookmeade Drive, Crestview, next to fire station No. 3. Hours are sunrise to sunset.