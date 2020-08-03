University of Alabama forward John Petty will announce on Monday, the deadline for a decision, whether he will withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to the Crimson Tide for the 2020-21 basketball season or choose a pro career.

Petty, whose decision gives Alabama a full roster for next season, announced his decision via social media. He has spent the week in Tuscaloosa working out with coaches and teammates before returning to his hometown of Huntsville to discuss his final decision.

Petty was originally scheduled to make a decision in June but concerns over the coronavirus epidemic by both the NBA and NCAA delayed the process.

Last season’s point guard, Kira Lewis, remained in the NBA draft pool after a stellar sophomore season and is currently projected as a first-round choice. Four other players from last season, Nate Oats’ first at Alabama, departed via the transfer portal.

Several college stars including Iowa big man Luka Garza and Dayton point guard Jalen Crutcher announced on Sunday that they would remain in school.

Among the big names yet to announce are Petty, Baylor guard (and former Alabama signee) Jared Butler, Mississippi State forward Robert Woodard, Tennessee center Yves Pons, Arizona State guard Remy Martin and LSU forward Trendon Watford.

