LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine will meet with the Louisiana legislature Monday to give an update on what is happening with high school athletics and what might be happening in the fall, according to notes sent to coaches from the LHSAA football advisory committee meeting Thursday afternoon.

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to extend Phase 2 of the COVID-19 restrictions for 21 more days to the increase in number of cases in the state.

During the committee meeting, Bonine once again stressed that Louisiana high schools will still have a full sports schedule, although the start days could be pushed back.

Other notes from the meeting:

– The BESE board is meeting Tuesday to ratify COVID-19 guidelines into mandates.

– If the state is further delayed, there will likely be modifications made to Phase 3 to allow shoulder pads to be used to hit sleds, tackle dummies, tackle wheels, hit sleds, do 7-on-7 to aid heat acclimation, and allow other sports more leniency.

– Even if fall season gets pushed back to mid-September, there are still openings to play in Superdome after Christmas -- second or third week in January -- other seasons can be adjusted if needed.

– If the COVID situation persists or worsens, all options are still on table to flip fall sports to spring, and spring sports to fall, or fall to winter, spring to fall, winter to spring (decisions will be made as late as possible because pandemic -- situation constantly changes, so waiting for most complete information allows for best decision)

– Governor will announce phase decision on July 20 -- Phase 2 or Phase 3 -- modifications/changes that will allow more flexibility with sports will be announced on July 25.

The next football advisory meeting will be held July 16 after Bonine meets with legislature to start firming up plans.