Terrebonne High School senior football player Maason Smith released some Fourth of July fireworks of his own today.

Smith, a five-star college recruit ranked by many major national recruiting websites, released his Top 8 colleges in his recruitment via his Twitter account today.

Smith cut his large list of college choices down to his Top 8, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon and Southern California.

The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Smith is ranked as Louisiana’s top football recruit and top defensive tackle prospect according to rankings on 247sports.com.

He is listed as the nation’s fourth-best overall recruit and top overall defensive tackle for the Class of 2021 by rivals.com.

During his junior season at Terrebonne, Smith finished with 82 tackles (45 solo, 37 assists, 18 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, eight quarterback hurries, nine pass deflections, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.