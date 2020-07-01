Jonathan Vilma effectively had 24 hours to prepare for what must have amounted to one of the strangest job interviews of his life.

Fox reached out to the Miami resident this February when its representatives were in town for the Super Bowl. The network wanted Vilma as an in-game analyst for its NFL broadcasts, and Vilma reciprocated the interest.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which resulted in a couple things: Vilma's interview -- which would require him perform a mock live game broadcast -- was not only pushed back, but Vilma would also have to conduct it virtually by video teleconference. Fox sent Vilma the tape of the game he'd be analyzing the day before the scheduled interview, and told Vilma he'd be calling the game via a Zoom call.

"Fortunately," Vilma said, "I've had experience calling games."

The former New Orleans Saints linebacker's experience paid off. He accepted an in-game analyst position with Fox earlier this summer, leaving a role as a college football studio analyst for ESPN to take the position.

Being in the broadcast booth is not exactly something Vilma always envisioned for his post-playing career. But when ESPN asked him to call a Thursday night game between his alma mater, the University of Miami, and North Carolina, Vilma quickly understood it was something he enjoyed doing.

He described himself as a football fiend, enjoying the process of deconstructing the game and reassembling it into a cohesive, digestible package for the audience. When he was up in that booth for the first game, he felt like he was back in his playing days, watching film before a practice with his teammates.

"It was like talking to ... my buddy linebackers for three hours about the game," Vilma said. "I like that, I like that a lot, and that's probably the first time I really sat there and said if there is an opportunity down the road for calling games I would definitely entertain it."

So he enjoyed doing it, and he had some real experience with it. That gave him some comfort heading into his interview.

But it also added to the strangeness of it.

Broadcasting a game is a team effort. The analyst and play-by-play man work in concert with each other, playing off each other's energy and taking care not to step on the other's toes -- a vibe that is difficult to pull off when you're calling a game virtually in a completely different place than your partner.

"You'll know when your partner wants to say something or your partner wants to interject or your partner is just mum on something so you can keep going," Vilma said. "Kevin Burkhardt was my partner for the interview, and that was the hardest part; I wasn't able to get the vibe, get the energy off him. Read his body language.

"I look forward to actually doing it live with somebody and actually being able to interact in person when it's time to call games."

When Fox sent him the game tape the day before the interview, Vilma had an opportunity to take what amounted to an open-note test, watching the broadcast ahead of time to have advanced knowledge of what happened.

But he didn't watch the game before calling it. Instead, he gave himself context.

He went back to watch the games the two teams played in the preceding weeks to get a sense of the schematic concepts and what was going on in the moment. He studied the rosters and the injury reports. Rather than having a set of pre-programmed analysis to work with, Vilma went into the game as authentically as possible.

"That's really all I needed: Time to watch a few games of the team, their previous opponents, understanding schemes and then go from there," Vilma said.

Though working in a broadcast booth may not have been a lifelong aspiration for Vilma, he has long had respect for some of the people who have done this for a living.

He has a particular affinity for ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, whom Vilma first became aware of when playing for Miami in the early 2000s. When the two talked, Vilma believed Herbstreit's passion and understanding for the game were clearly evident.

Vilma followed Herbstreit's career since then, and the last few years he gained a different appreciation while working in the studio as Herbstreit called ESPN's prime time matchup on Saturdays.

"I always made it a point to watch him -- more about his delivery, more about his tempo, the way he's able to explain things very clearly, very smooth in his delivery and approach," Vilma said. "And then for the short time he's on camera for halftime or pregame, I like to watch his body language as well.

"(Herbstreit has) done a tremendous job, I think he's really grown into that role as he's gotten older. I think he's gotten better. You can tell he's still wanting to learn the game and understand the new-age offense, new-age defense in college sports."