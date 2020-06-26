Catch the limit? No problem.

At least that’s the way it seems right now with so many catches of red snapper and such being brought in daily — sometimes a couple of times a day.

The limit right now on red snapper is two per person and they must measure 16 inches to keep. And snapper seems to be the hot-ticket item of the day.

Houston, Texas, anglers on the Outta Line with Capt. Trey Windes got their limit of red snapper on Wednesday along with a gag grouper and a few Almaco Jack.

Capt. Chris Kirby on the Backlash and his group came in with a limit of red snapper and one short of the limit on king mackerel.

Anglers can keep three king mackerel and they must measure 24 inches to the fork.

Atlanta anglers on the Sure Lure with Capt. Don Dineen came in with a gag grouper, some big red snapper and a few amberines.

Missouri anglers on the Great Escape with Capt. Jason Rogers were back at the docks by noon with a limit of red snapper, plus king mackerel and a mahi mahi.

"We caught a bunch of different stuff," Rogers said, noting the fishing was good.

Capt. Steve Lathi and his crew on the Lucky Lina came in with a limit of red snapper and a mackerel.

"There was a gentle swell left over from the storm," Lathi said. "It was fun to fish days like today."

Capt. Justin Destin and his group from Tennessee and Texas joined forces on the Un Reel to haul in a limit of red snapper by noon.

Capt. John Gibson on the Gulf Breeze and his group brought back several stringers filled with red snapper, mingo and white snapper.

Ohio anglers on the Just-B-Cause with Capt. Ken Bolden came in with a limit of red snapper and one bonito on the boards.

Capt. Justin Hall of the Maximus and his crew brought in a limit of red snapper plus a bonus fish, a cobia.

The group fishing with Capt. Zack Wolfe of the Malia Ann came in with a limit of red snapper and three kings.

Catch the limit? No problem ... or it seems?

So for all you guys and gals who might be thinking of heading out for a day of fishing on one of Destin’s finest ... remember the words from one of my favorite groups, The Eagles.

"So put me on a highway (boat) and show me a sign

And take it to the limit one more time

Take it to the limit, take it to the limit

Take it to the limit one more time."

See you at the docks.