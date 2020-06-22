Youth on Course, a nonprofit organization providing children ages 6-18 access to opportunities through subsidized golf, college scholarships, paid internships and a caddie program, has partnered with the Alabama Golf Association to introduce rounds for $5 or less across the state.

Youth on Course, a nonprofit organization providing children ages 6-18 access to opportunities through subsidized golf, college scholarships, paid internships and a caddie program, has partnered with the Alabama Golf Association to introduce rounds for $5 or less across the state.

Youth on Course (YOC) has been recognized by The Golf Channel and Golf Digest as a valuable step toward bridging the gap between youth instruction and consistent play throughout adulthood. Alumni of YOC have moved forward as collegiate golfers and influential members in the industry altogether.

The partnership between the AGA and YOC opens the door for junior golfers in Alabama to play rounds of golf for $5 or less at participating facilities. There is also a required $25 annual membership fee, good for one year from the date of purchase.

Funds raised by the AGA and the YOC Alabama board of directors will go toward round subsidies as facilities across the state begin to adopt the initiative. To date, YOC has subsidized over 950,000 rounds of golf across the country.

Starting with courses on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, the AGA will announce partner facilities as they join the effort. Golfers in Alabama can sign up for a YOC membership by visiting www.youthoncourse.org/join

"The Alabama Golf Association is committed to growing the game of golf in our state. Partnering with Youth on Course is our next step towards fulfilling that commitment," Andy Priest, executive director of AGA, said. "Youth on Course membership offers youth golfers from across the state very affordable facility access, not only in Alabama, but nationally in participating states, along with opportunities for professional instruction, programming and competitions to provide a well-rounded golf experience."

Young golfers that join the YOC national network will gain access to golf for $5 or less at nearly 1,300 facilities nationwide, membership to their local state and regional golf association, the ability to apply for college scholarships and the opportunity for paid internships.

"Alabama’s junior golfers will have unprecedented access to one of the top golf experiences in the south through the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail," David Baker, YOC Board Chair, said. "We look forward not only to introducing accessible golf, but making an impact on the community through opportunities to change lives."

Born out of the Northern California Golf Association in 2006, YOC subsidizes greens fees to remove cost as a barrier to entry for potential lifetime golfers. Operating in 36 states and Canada, more than 71,000 members have played close to one million rounds of golf while the organization has helped generate over $6.8 million in tee time revenue back to individual golf courses.

"Through Youth on Course, the Alabama Golf Association will ensure that young people in Alabama have access to play golf affordably," Michael Lowe, Vice President of Programs for YOC, said, "That time on course helps young people develop social and emotional skills and relationships that will help them off the course and in their communities as well."

Ian Thompson has been writing about golf in Alabama for over 27 years. His weekly "Mr. Golf" column concentrates on golfers, golf events and people associated with the sport of interest to the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham areas. Reach him with story ideas at thompsonteesoff@gmail.com