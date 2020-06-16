The temperature is hot and so is the fishing.

Although temps were up in the 90s on Monday, folks didn’t seem to mind and got on board with the fishing.

Boat after boat backed in between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. -- which is prime time if you’d like to catch a gander of what some of these guys are pulling in.

Right now red snapper and grouper seem to be the hot ticket items.

Capt. Brantley Galloway and his group of anglers on the Full Draw nailed a grouper, a limit of red snapper and a black snapper.

The limit on red snapper is two per person and they must measure 16 inches to keep.

Capt. Ken Bolden and his group on the Just-B-Cause filled the nails with red snapper as did the anglers on the Sea Winder.

Capt. Eric Thrasher on the Game On came in with a rack of red snapper, mingo and white snapper. “It was finally nice out today,” said his deckhand Cornbread as he cleaned up the fish. Many of the deckhands have colorful names, not exactly sure where they all come from, but fun still the same.

Texas anglers on the Sweet William III with Capt. Bill Watson had a rack of red snapper, mingo, black snapper, gag grouper and a bonus fish - cobia.

“It’s getting better every day,” Watson said, noting that it was a bit choppy over the weekend. “It was really nice (Monday) morning.”

Indiana anglers on the Great Escape with Capt. Jason Rogers pulled in their limit of red snapper. They also had a black snapper, king mackerel and several bonito in the mix.

“It was beautiful water out there today,” Rogers said.

Kentucky and Tennessee anglers on the Mighty Fine with Capt. Bud Miller got the chance to tangle with a big shark and got it to the boat before cutting it loose. They also brought home dinner. They had red snapper, mingo, white snapper and a gag grouper on the racks.

Texas folks on the Double Time with Capt. Tim Adams pulled in a limit of red snapper on Monday. Teddy Sparks of Cleveland, Texas, pulled in the biggest in the group, a 15 pounder.

Capt. Chris Mitchell on the Cinnsational and his group from Atlanta pulled in a rack full of red snapper, plus a bonus flounder.

Capt. Chris Fulford of the Maximillion and his group from Tennessee, Kentucky and New York loaded up the racks. They had two grouper, four king mackerel, a limit of red snapper and one mahi mahi.

Anglers on the Back Country Outfitters with Capt. Jeremy Ruskowski pulled in some big snapper, in that they were all in the 10-pound range or more.

Capt. Josh Glidden on the Just Reel and his crew from Georgia loaded up on the red snapper.

Oklahoma, Texas and Crestview anglers on the Kitchen Pass with Travis Ream had a good mix of red snapper, a couple of grouper and a little Spanish mackerel.

Capt. Jason Mikel and the crew aboard the Finest Kind came in with a huge haul. Not only did they have some big red snapper, they had a gag grouper and a big scamp. Plus they had a nice wahoo on the racks.

Deckhand Zach Thrasher said this was their 15th wahoo this season. He said they have caught 10 wahoo on just day trips and four on overnight trips, plus the one Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, he said they pulled in a wahoo that was pushing 80 pounds.

“There are more here this year than last year,” Thrasher said.

Nothin’ Matters with Capt. Tyler Brielmayer at the helm and his group from Texas did it up big on Monday. They came in with three grouper, a limit of red snapper and several mingo.

Fishing is good and appears to getting better everyday — and just in time for the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort this weekend.

Nothin’ Matters will be representing the Destin charter boat fleet as well as Capt. Jason Hallmark on the Sea Fix in the big tournament.

“We’re gonna represent,” Brielmayer said as he was already getting fired up about bluewater fishing when he came in Monday around noon.

Anyhow, Nothin’ Matters and Sea Fix are just two of 21 Destin fishing teams that will be competing in the ECBC that begins Thursday. There are a total of 68 fishing teams in the event.

Fishing is hot, but remember it’s hot outside, so grab that water bottle.

See you at the docks.