Anthony Chickillo was looking for a fresh start after spending his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he also hoped his new destination would hit some important qualifiers.

He believes he found that with the New Orleans Saints, with whom he signed a one-year contract that became official on the NFL transaction wire Tuesday.

"I couldn't ask for a better organization with a better head coach, a better team, a better quarterback," Chickillo said in a video teleconference with reporters Tuesday. "... I wanted to be a part of a winning organization, and I was lucky to be in Pittsburgh the last five years. I'm coming from a winning culture, so I feel like I'll fit in well in the locker room."

Chickillo is also eager to get back to what he considers his roots as a football player. He was hoping to land with a team that allowed him to "put his hand in the dirt" and get after the passer, which he believes he will get an opportunity to do in New Orleans.

He did some of that in Pittsburgh's 3-4 defensive scheme, usually in sub formations. He recorded 7.5 sacks in his five seasons there, with a career-best three sacks in 2017.

"I've always liked rushing with my hand down better than out of the two-point (stance), so it's going to be a lot of fun," Chickillo said.

Chickillo was originally a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in 2015. He signed a two-year, $8 million extension with the team last May, but was released this March to save the Steelers $5 million in cap space.

He spent a portion of last season on the commissioner's exempt list after his October arrest on simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief charges connected to an alleged domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Alysha Newman.

All charges were subsequently dropped, and Chickillo returned to play the final eight games of the season.

That his name was connected to an off-the-field issue made an already challenging offseason even more difficult, Chickillo said. Teams wanted to visit with him in person, and those visits could not be accommodated.

"I had to take a step back and evaluate myself personally and face the issues that I had to face," Chickillo said.