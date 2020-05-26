During his six-year tenure as NBA commissioner, Adam Silver has showed he is not beholden to tradition. Silver has openly entertained ideas such as adding a midseason tournament and revamping the playoff format. In 2018, Silver wondered aloud about taking the top eight teams in each conference and then reseeding them 1-16 based on record.

That theoretically would mean the best two teams meet in the Finals more often. It would also force Eastern Conference teams, who have gotten the benefit of playing in the NBA's inferior conference for decades, to reckon with Western Conference teams in the first round.

This summer, Silver might finally get his chance to see how this format works. On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that there's a "good chance" the NBA jumps straight to the postseason when it resumes play.

"If that is the case, it opens up the possibility of something Adam Silver has long wanted, which is to seed 1 through 16 in the postseason and go that route," Windhorst said on "Get Up." "There's no excuse for traveling or anything like that. It would have to pass an owner vote. That means a bunch of Eastern Conference owners would have to agree with it. But if there's way to make this interesting and spice this up and potentially test this theory, you're never going to get a better opportunity."

At All-Star Weekend in 2018, Silver said travel was the biggest issue preventing the NBA from adopting a 1-16 playoff format. There was concern about teams having to take multiple cross-country flights during the early rounds. But that shouldn't be an issue this summer because the NBA is aiming to finish the season in one location. On Saturday, the NBA said it was in "exploratory conversations" with Disney to conclude the season at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Hypothetically, let's say the NBA goes this route. Here are what the matchups would look like.

Side one

Bucks (1) vs. Magic (16)

Heat (8) vs. Thunder (9)

Clippers (4) vs. Mavericks (13)

Celtics (5) vs. Sixers (12)

Side two

Lakers (2) vs. Nets (15)

Jazz (7) vs. Rockets (10)

Raptors (3) vs. Grizzlies (14)

Nuggets (6) vs. Pacers (11)

Of course, this would leave the Pelicans on the outside of the playoff picture. At 28-36, they are in 10th place in the Western Conference. They were supposed to have 18 games to close the Grizzlies' 3 1/2 -game lead on the 8 seed. In that stretch of games, New Orleans was only supposed to face three teams with winning records.

"The softest part of our schedule was in front of us," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said earlier this month. "It wasn't just that we had 18 games to try to earn a playoff spot. It was that we had the 18 games that were going to be the easiest 'schedule strength against' in the NBA during that period of time. Our schedule, previously, was so front-loaded in terms of difficulty of schedule."

Not getting to try and feast on the cushiest part of their schedule would be unfair, but these are unprecedented times. Griffin acknowledged the Pelicans will accept whatever format the NBA decides because of the difficulty of the situation.

Windhorst also stressed that "everything is fluid." He added the NBA has not ruled out hybrid model where teams on the postseason bubble such as New Orleans would get to compete for a postseason spot.

"We are in as fluid a situation as we've ever seen," Windhorst said.