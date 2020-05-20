Local anglers have plenty of reasons to be excited about the recent speckled trout fishing.

With summer coming, Bill Lake of Bayou Guide Service said the speckled trout fishing is just starting to reach its prime time of the year.

"Speckled trout business is very good right now," Lake said. "There’s a lot of people catching trout, especially out of Cocodrie."

Terry Serigny of Terry’s Live Bait in Leeville echoed Lake’s assessment of the area speckled trout fishing.

Serigny said the redfish catches have been just as good.

"So far this week has been real good," Serigny said. "They have been real good on fish all week with specks and reds. It’s good from here all the way to Grand Isle."

While the fish are biting, the only thing to stand in the way is possibly thunderstorms, which are expected to pop up on Saturday and Sunday.

"The weekend looks rough with high winds cast for Saturday and Sunday," Lake said. "We’re going to try to get our best days in the next few days through Friday."

LOWER TERREBONNE

Good Fishing.

If anglers are looking for specks, Lake said Cocodrie has been really hot lately.

"A couple of boats went out (Tuesday) and everybody limited out on speckled trout," Lake said. "They’ve been catching them based out of Whiskey pass out of Cocodrie. Cocodrie has been best. It’s been really good over there."

Lake also reported catching nice redfish and bull reds in recent days.

Best baits: Double rigs with gray and chartreuse for speckled trout, spinner baits and gold spoons for redfish and cracked crab for bull reds.

LOWER LAFOURCHE

Good fishing.

When the weather is calm, Serigny said it is easy to find speckled trout and redfish and large crowds have been hitting the waters to get them.

"Everything is looking like it’s starting to pick up right now," Serigny said. "They are having a lot of success."

Best baits: Live shrimp and minnows.

BAYOU BLACK

Good fishing.

Despite high waters, Robbie Breaux of Bob’s Bayou Black Marina in Gibson said sac-a-lait fishing is the main catch in the area.

Breaux said anglers have to fish deep holes for sac-a-lait in Coppasaw area. Bass has been scattered.

After being previously closed due to the coronavirus, Breaux also said the marina shop reopened on May 14. Only five people are allow in the store at a time and customers must remain 6 feet a part while shopping.

Anglers can still be able to launch their boats. Slips for the day will be put outside on the main doors each morning. Anglers should walk up to the door to grab a white slip for their vehicle and fill it out with their license plate number and slide it with your money into the box. The amount to launch is $7. The amount for just a vehicle is $3.

For information about Bayou Black Marina, check out their Facebook Page or call the marina at 985-575-2315.

Best baits: Blue-and-white tube jigs for sac-a-lait.

GRAND ISLE

Good fishing.

Serigny said if the wind stays down, anglers can catch fish off the island.

"When the weather is pretty, they’ve been catching a bunch of mangroves offshore," Serigny said. "Red snapper season is opening up this weekend. When the wind down, they’ve been going great over there."

Best baits: Mullets for redfish and live shrimp and minnows for speckled trout.