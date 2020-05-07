On Tuesday, what was once called a “light”news item —a welcome sight, given that most of the recent news could be considered “serious” or “depressing” even in the sports world — came out of Miami.

Tua Tagovailoa received his new number, No. 1, from his new team, the Miami Dolphins. That was a change from his college (and high school) number, No. 13. I never asked Tua if that number was based on the number of letters in his name, or if it was a coincidence, and I may not get the chance. Tua, who is deeply religious, connected the new number with the “audience of One,” a phrase that certainly echoes his faith. There was probably a bit of interest around the nation. Even now, two weeks after the NFL Draft, Tagovailoa is still the most-discussed, most-debated and most-visible of all the prospects. That interest was obviously higher in south Florida and in the state of Alabama.

At least some of the discussion centered around the fact that the most famous of all Dolphin quarterbacks, Dan Marino, wore No. 13, which is now retired. This is in no way to suggest that the reverence for the record-setting Marino is undeserved. He is a Dolphin icon, and rightly so.

Maybe, though, there is another factor, one that is a key to one of the hundreds of twisting tunnels that will soon have to be navigated by NCAA schools as they address the coming Name, Image and Likeness storm. Currently, athletic directors at major football schools — the ones that will be most impacted, positively or negatively, by NIL — are fighting a different tsunami, the impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 football season and what solutions are possible. But behind that one, NLI is coming.

So, briefly, back to Tua. To the point, back to his jersey.

Yes, historians are correct about Marino. But Ed in Accounting may have made a point, too.

Over the years, particular as the market for NFL gear, especially jerseys, has gotten larger and larger, there has undoubtedly been a large number of No. 13 jerseys sold, in various styles and colors, throwbacks in aqua or in white. So is a consumer — not a collector, perhaps, but a fan —going to buy another “13” jersey when he or she may already have a couple hanging in the closet. In Alabama, yes. “13” means Tua. But those Crimson Tide fans are probably going to buy Tua/Dolphin jerseys even if Elon Musk and Grimes get to pick the number. But if Tua becomes even more of a sensation, would the Dolphins be better off with Tua sharing a number with Marino, or with Garo Yepremian?

It all leads us back to the point about NLI. Yes, Tua would have made money at Alabama —advertising money, social media money and so forth. But he wouldn’t have made any of it wearing an official Alabama jersey, or a golf shirt with the licensed script “A” or using Alabama game highlights. He would have owned his name and likeness, but not the Alabama trademarks. It’s why schools stopped selling such gear years ago. It’s a major reason why there is no EA Sports NCAA 2020. The negotiations to unravel it all haven’t even started, and that’s just one small part of NIL. Small, but lucrative.

