There will be no A-Day Game 2020, certainly not in its traditional form and, more than likely, not in any form. If and when the coronavirus quarantine is lifted and college football is back, Alabama will almost be certainly play a true game.

That doesn’t mean A-Day is forgotten, only missed. And it doesn’t mean you can’t make your own rosters and form Crimson and White teams, although any outcome would only be speculative.

As a mental exercise, a roster refresher course and a bit of nostalgia, Alabama beat writer Brett Hudson and Sports Editor Cecil Hurt each drafted a team under the following rules. Both chose 25 players each, enough to field a full offense and full defense. The assumption is there was to be no “live” kicking and, please, no jokes about how we have all suffered enough.

This was not an attempt to choose the “best” 50 players at Alabama — some positions (like running back) are loaded while others have just enough to fill out two teams. Both teams include early arrivals who Alabama fans (and writers) have only seen via high school highlights. The rules were for two quarterbacks per team and a handful of players coming back from injury (Dylan Moses, Joshua McMillon and LaBryan Ray) were presumed to be on “injured reserve,” not in the draft.

The two teams seem fairly even although some readers might disagree. Most importantly, it’s a connection to a spring that didn’t happen and hopefully a spark for the day when football is back for real.

---

In building a team for A-Day, especially this year’s imaginary A-Day, the first rule was “go with what you know.”

The other team (we forgot to decide which one of us was the White team and which one was Crimson, but it’s Brett Hudson’s choices) probably went more dynamic with its first three choices. But experience was the main factor on this sideline, which is why Mac Jones was my choice at quarterback.

Bryce Young might have been the sassier pick. It might be possible to draw a comparison to next week’s NFL Draft and the Joe Burrow/Tua dichotomy. Burrow would be the safer pick while Tua might have more upside — or more downside.

That continued through most of the Top 10, building a portfolio with a strong base in blue-chip players. That included Patrick Surtain III, an anchor in the secondary (and arguably the best available defender with Dylan Moses on injures reserve, and Evan Neal, a foundation tackle. The first wide receiver pick was tough since both DeVonta Smith and Jalyen Waddle were available. Neither choice could be “wrong” and my pick (Smith) was influenced by the fact that there are no live kick returns in A-Day.

The pattern that began to emerge was one of experience on offense and youth on defense. That wasn’t a surprise since Alabama’s overall 2020 roster will be structured in much the same way. The idea was to build the rest of the offensive line alongside Neal with experience: Deonte (Cornbread) Brown, the versatile Landon Dickerson and Chris Owens, as well as Miller Forristall at tight end. The only player without significant playing time was Pierce Quick but that’s not surprising when a total of 10 offensive linemen were chosen.

Meanwhile, the youth movement that came later in my draft was predicated on two things. First, Alabama is so rich at the running back position, the assumption was that you could easily get quality no matter how late you waited, especially after Najee Harris went off the board.

My team eventually ended up with Trey Sanders and early-entrant Jase McClellan and there were at least three more quality running backs available when the draft ended after 25 picks.

Defense was somewhat more problematic but there was a limited pool of experienced defensive linemen (a common theme in most of college football) so I went for young and talented: Christian Barmore, Justin Eboigbe, Chris Braswell, Will Anderson, Shane Lee and King Mwikuta backed by a more experienced secondary (Surtain, Josh Jobe, Daniel Wright and Eddie Smith).

You might not be able to guess a winner in our mock A-Day but you could probably guess who was older (me) if not wiser. If only we had a game to give us proof.