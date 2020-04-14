The Regions Tradition, a long-time major championship on the PGA Tour Champions, announced almost a month ago that they were postponing from their May 5-8 date and moving to Sept. 24-27, while still remaining on the Founders Course at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham.

It is highly significant to note that the championship was postponed, and not canceled. Many events have been wiped off this year’s calendar by the coronavirus pandemic, but, given the strong community support for the Regions, which has been played for 28 years and raised over $19 million for local charities, with Children’s of Alabama their chief beneficiary, and the desire of title sponsor Regions Financial, it has found a fall slot.

Gene Hallman, President and CEO of Bruno Event Team, the Birmingham-based company that runs the event, and many, many other sporting events, has been with them every step of the way.

“We are pleased the Regions Tradition has been rescheduled,” Hallman said. “We want to thank Regions Bank for being an outstanding corporate citizen. Their support of the 2020 rescheduled tournament will provide our local economy and charities a much needed economic boost in the fall. This year’s tournament will represent the 29th straight year that our community has successfully hosted a PGA Tour Champions tournament.”

What started as the Senior Tour in 1980, has been played in Birmingham since 1992, when it was the Bruno’s Memorial Classic, played at Greystone through 2005. It moved to Ross Bridge from 2006-10, becoming the Regions Charity Classic. It then became a major when it became the Regions Tradition in 2011 and was played at Shoal Creek for the next five years, before things came full circle and it moved back to Greystone again in 2016.

Also of note is the fact that the Regions was the first golf event on any major golf tour to announce a revised date, rather than a cancellation.

“It’s noteworthy that we were proactive and really wanted to secure a fall date that would work for all involved,” Hallman added.

“As we all deal with the impacts of the coronavirus, Regions is focused on the safety and health of our customers and associates,” John Turner, Regions Bank President and CEO, said.

“While our community rallies together, we also understand that events like the Regions Tradition are important in their economic impact to local businesses and in direct benefits to nonprofits. We are pleased to have been able to work with our partners and reschedule the Regions Tradition to later in the year to help ensure its impact can continue.”

The only downer is that defending champion Steve Stricker, who fired a stellar 18-under-par total last year to win by six shots, won’t be able to defend his title as he will be captaining the U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis.

However, Jim Furyk will turn 50 the week after the original Regions date and, as such, would be eligible to play in the Regions if he decides to do so.

Former Regions Tradition champions Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Kenny Perry, David Frost and Tom Lehman are all expected to play, along with other top names including Retief Goosen, Colin Montgomerie, David Toms, Fred Funk, Billy Andrade, Rocco Mediate, Jay Haas, Jose Maria Olazabal, Sandy Lyle, John Daly, Darren Clarke, University of Alabama star Jerry Pate, and quite possibly Fred Couples, with newcomers set to include multiple major champions Ernie Els and Angel Cabrera, plus Tim Herron and Brett Quigley.

Ian Thompson has been writing about golf in Alabama for over 27 years. His weekly “Mr. Golf” column concentrates on golfers, golf events and people associated with the sport of interest to the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham areas. Reach him with story ideas at thompsonteesoff@gmail.com