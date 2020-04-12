Scot Thomas was just 28 games into his first spring season as Gulf Coast’s head softball coach when the coronavirus outbreak put a halt to his and every spring team’s seasons.

The Lady Commodores were 20-8 and riding a 10-game winning streak after an up-and-down start, making the cancellation a particularly bitter pill to swallow for the former Virginia Tech coach.

We caught up with Thomas to see how he’s coping with life without sports.

How has social distancing affected you personally?

Having just got back into the game, I was back into a consistent rhythm of coaching life. Now, we are trying to find the safest way to get around in a grocery story and good carry out. Crazy change in life’s pattern.

Who are you social distancing with? Has this strengthened the family bond?

My dog and girlfriend. We are learning to be adaptive and accepting of change, that is for sure, but it has been good and Garth loves the extra attention.

What are you doing to stay busy?

Playing golf, walking, fishing, riding the Harley, and exploring Netflix.

What kind of conversations have you had with your players about the situation?

It depends on the kid. With the four-year schools giving an extra year it has put our sophomores in a tough waiting game. Opportunities that were there before are not as prevalent. So, talking to them about options has been a big conversation. For the freshmen, they were coming back anyway, so not as much conversation with them. When we do talk we obviously talk about family, health, and practicing safe virus habits.“

Out of all the postponements and cancellations between pro and college, what sport do you miss the most?

Softball of course. This alters our life in a major way.

What does a world without sports look like to you?

Less fun and less interesting. Competition in sports is entertaining and an addictive part of life for many people like myself.

Assume for a moment that you’re not able to finish the season, what do you think you guys would’ve accomplished this year?

Hard to predict. I would hope that we would have continued to be competitive at a high level and finished strong in the Panhandle.

Are you able to do anything to stay physically active?

Playing golf and walking mainly.

Have you watched or binged anything good on TV?

The Ranch (for the second time), Tiger King of course (can’t get that time in life back).

What kind of advice can you offer to athletes/fellow coaches dealing with this time off?

Well, we are all in this together, something none of us has experienced. However, my coaching friends here at Gulf Coast experienced something similar with the hurricane. It truly is a challenge in trying to be productive and relevant with our profession and then maintaining mental health along with the virus health. I would simply encourage people to walk and wave at people, say hello from a safe distance. Seems simple, but it gives a little normalcy to a time that isn’t normal at all.

Can you find any silver linings to this situation?

Just like in sports, we practice skills to an ever changing environment with the fluidity of a game or a reaction to every pitch in our sport. Such is life, adapt and make necessary adjustments. It isn’t a skill we practice at this level for every day life, but we will get stronger from the experience.