Nick Saban has already discussed the trouble that comes with trying to run the University of Alabama football program during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Nick Saban has already discussed the trouble that comes with trying to run the University of Alabama football program during the COVID-19 epidemic. It means a lot of meetings on Zoom and other convoluted means of communication between players and assistant coaches, strength and conditioning coaches and academic support staff.

It’s also forced Saban into a different technological form of communication, one that may be new to Saban but isn’t new to almost anyone else: email.

Saban joined ESPN’s Maria Taylor on an Instagram Live chat on Wednesday, revealing in the chat that he now has an email address.

“The one positive of this for me is now I have an email. I’ve come a long way,” Saban said. “They were sending them all to Miss Terry,” Saban said of his wife. “She fired me and said, 'I'm not dealing with your stuff anymore,' so I had to do it on my own.”

Taylor followed up to note the last she knew, Nick Saban wasn’t doing as much as texting. That stands, even as Saban is in the email domain now.

“’Call me’ is about as far as it goes on the text part of it,” Saban said. “I can actually get an email now and really see what somebody ... I’ve come a long way.”