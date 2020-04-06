Under normal circumstances, Kamari Lassiter would be driving around the Southeast, visiting colleges and participating in camps. In reality, his phone is doing more work than his car.

Lassiter, a three-star cornerback out of American Christian Academy, is one of several local football recruits that have had the typical recruiting process upended by the COVID-19 epidemic. As schools have been forced to cancel typical spring visitation periods, prospects have not been able to visit schools the way they have been in the past.

“I had to postpone visits to Ohio State, Louisville, Georgia, Clemson and Georgia Tech,” Lassiter said. “The coaches are hitting me up a lot more, there’s nothing else for them to do, I guess.

“It’s almost nonstop. If I’m not playing a game with some of the coaches, I’m on the phone with them every day. I talk to about five different coaches a day.”

Lassiter is optimistic that he can go on all of his previously scheduled visits at a later date. If he is able to do so, he doesn’t think it will significantly sway the timeline of his decision. He wanted to take his time with this anyway.

“This is the biggest decision of my life so far, I’m not trying to rush it. I’m just trying to make the decision whenever the time’s right,” he said.

Northside offensive lineman Joe Malone said the same thing. The visits would have been useful, but he already has an idea of what schools are among his favorites.

“I had a lot to go to, but they all got postponed. It was a handful — more than a handful,” Malone said, mentioning Notre Dame, South Carolina, Alabama A&M and others. “I was supposed to go to Clemson for a visit, but they had to postpone it, too.

“Right now, I’m just worried about my size. I’m trying to hit the weight room a lot more.”

Cam Jeffery, a three-star safety at ACA, is missing the visits more than Lassiter and Malone. Jeffery was scheduled to go to Georgia and Mississippi State, among others.

“Getting around the coaches and knowing the staff, knowing the school and knowing everything about them,” he said.

Jeffery, too, has not seen his recruiting stop, just take a different path.

“They just been DM’ing me, texting me, calling me,” he said, “checking up on how I’m handling it, my schoolwork and all that stuff.”

