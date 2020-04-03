Most know that it is extremely hard for student-athletes these days trying to juggle their social life, their school work and to do the required training it takes for their sport, but just imagine trying to do that when you are a varsity starter in three sports.

Brandon (BB) Nicholson defines the term student-athlete. He attends Milton High School where he carries a 3.4 weighted GPA. He is also a three-year varsity starter for football and a four-year varsity starter in track and wrestling. He also has given hundreds of hours of volunteer time with the class of 2020 board, the local fire department, and with the Santa Rosa County Fair Association.

If you talk to any of his coaches they will all give you stories about how tough, determined, dedicated, motivated and, above everything else, hard-headed this young man is.

During his junior year, he was injured in wrestling match against a two-time state contender from Alabama. Nicholson fought through the pain and won his match.

Afterwards, he diagnosed with a torn labrum that requires surgery to repair. While his wrestling season was over, he was able to run track while awaiting surgery. Midway through the track season, he had surgery, putting him out of action again while he went through a long recovery process.

Although doctors were not sure he would be ready in time for the football season, Nicholson put in the hard work during his rehabilitation on his shoulder and was a starting member of the team.

During Week 7 of the season, after picking off an interception and running it back for a touchdown, he was hit in his surgically repaired shoulder, causing a seperation.

Nicholson’s determination and drive paid off again. Not only did he wrestle his senior year, but he ended up being ranked 20th in the state of Florida at 2A 138-pound weight class (per rankwrestler.com).

Nicholson has committed to Huntingdon College in Montgomery for wrestling.