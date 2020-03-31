Entering Week 3 without spring sports, the FHSAA issued a statement Tuesday that it will continue to postpone — but more importantly, not cancel — all scheduled meetings and athletic events through April according to the CDC guidelines and directive of President Donald Trump.

The Florida High School Athletic Association is holding on for dear life to its spring season.

“Pending schools are back in session and afforded the opportunity to resume activities after May 3, by Federal, State and Local authorities, the FHSAA will follow the advice and guidance available to us at that time regarding the continuance of all FHSAA spring sports,” the organization said in a release.

“In light of the current situation, the FHSAA is actively working on creative solutions for the continuance of spring sports, which could extend through June 30. The FHSAA does understand the hardships of caused by COVID-19 ad the inability to play spring sports. If we are not able to continue spring sports, the FHSAA is working diligently to create a plan regarding additional eligibility for students who have not able to participate in spring sports.”

The area spring sports impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, lacrosse, flag football and boys weightlifting. Spring football was also set to begin on April 27.

The wait-and-see game would mean the season would extend past graduation and well into summer. But is that timetable reasonable? Local administrators aren’t so sure.

“I think it’s hope, but also at the same time I wonder how feasible it is,” South Walton athletic director Phil Tisa said. “Because these kids have not been able to practice and do the things required in whatever sport they’re in. If we can be back in a month and jump back into competition, I don’t know what kind of shape they’re in.”

As for spring football, Tisa said there’s really nothing to do. All he can focus on is being an athletic director, teacher and mentor.

“You can’t do anything. You just gotta keep the hopes and spirits up and ease the transition into the digital world we’re in,” he said. “Sports kind of take a back seat to the compassion we need from people right now.”