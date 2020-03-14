BOUTTE — Terrebonne High’s boys track and field team finished as runner-up at the Don Raymond Relays at Hahnville High on Thursday.

Hahnville won the first-place boys team title with 189 team points, while Terrebonne was second at 91 points and St. James finished third with 73 points.

Terrebonne got first place finishes from Daunte Parish in the javelin (162 feet, 8 inches), Deamontae’ Anderson in the discus (119-8) and Holden Beal in the 3200-meter run (11 minutes, 07.57 seconds).

Justin Murray had a second-place mark in the discus at 110-10 for Terrebonne, and Colyns Harry had a third-place finish in the long jump for Terrebonne at 40-10.

Terrebonne got second-place finishes from its 4x100-meter relay team (43.73) and its 4x200-meter relay team (1:31.72).

St. James boys’ team had first-place finishes from DeAndre Keller in the shot put (53-1) and Shamar Smith in the 110-meter hurdles (41.51).

Keyshawn Coleman was second in the 100-meter dash (11.30), and Marquel Bergeron was third in the triple jump at 40-10. The Wildcats’ placed third in both the 4x100-meter relay (43.76) and 4x200-meter relay (1:32.12).

Hahnville won the girls’ first-place team title with 171 points. Lusher Charter was second at 109 points. St. James finished fourth with 67 points, and Terrebonne tied for sixth with 35 points.

Audrieka Anderson led St. James girls with a second-place mark in the shot put at 32-8 and a second-place finish in the discus at 73-9.

John’nae Louis placed third in the 100-meter dash (13.46) for the Lady Wildcats, while Aukayla Dennis was third in the shot put at 32-3 2/4.

St. James girls won the 4x100-meter relay at 51.77 and placed second in the 4x200-meter relay at 1:48.85.

Nala Hollins led Terrebonne’s girls team with a first-place finish in the javelin at 101-1.

Terrebonne’s Ty’teanna Calloway was second in the 100-meter hurdles (18.09) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (53.04).

Terrebonne’s 4x100-meter relay team placed third at 54.74.