PENSACOLA — The University of West Florida announced Thursday morning it would begin limiting attendance at all home athletic events on Friday until at least March 30 amid public health concerns.

Only student athletes, coaches, officials, athletic staff personnel, media members and immediate family of competing student athletes will be permitted to attend.

"UWF Athletics' official position comes in response to the NCAA's COVID-19 Advisory Panel decision and the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States," the school said in a press release. "In order to slow the spread of the disease, the NCAA Advisory Panel recommends that sporting events should not be open to the general public."

Thursday afternoon, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

How that decision impacts regular season games at UWF going forward will be announced Friday, per a program source.

According to UWF’s initial release however, UWF baseball and softball games will continue to be broadcast online as scheduled.

The Argo baseball team is set to host Wisconsin-Whitewater on March 24 at Blue Wahoos Stadium, Spring Hill on March 25 and two games against Union on March 28-29, the latter three games at Jim Spooner Field. The Argo softball team is also set to host Union on March 28-29.

The Argo tennis teams will host Oklahoma Baptist on Wednesday, Southern Arkansas on March 26 and Valdosta State on March 29.

The UWF football team, which is set to begin spring practices Tuesday, will close its practices to the public.