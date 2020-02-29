BOUTTE – The Thibodaux Tigers gave it their all in Friday night’s Class 5A boys basketball playoff opener against District 7-5A rival Hahnville.

No. 23 Thibodaux stormed back from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit and trailed by one point with a little more than 3 minutes to play. But a crucial technical foul squashed Thibodaux’s momentum, and No. 10 Hahnville pulled away down the stretch for a 65-60 win.

Friday’s loss ended Thibodaux’s dream of winning back-to-back 5A state titles.

"We didn’t give up, but we also didn’t play smart down the stretch," Thibodaux coach Tony Clark said. "We had some mistakes that I wished we could get back. But you have to give credit to Hahnville because they did what they had to do."

With the win, Hahnville will travel to face No, 7 Ponchatoula in a second-round playoff game.

After being knocked out of the playoff by Thibodaux last season, Hahnville coach Yussef Jasmine said his team was determined to get the win and finish off a three-game season sweep of their district foes.

"We knew coming in that we couldn’t depend on what worked the last time we played them," Jasmine said. "We knew it was going to be a different game, and it’s win or go home. It feels good to beat them three times, which is tough to do. We put it all on the table and the game did get close like it was last year, but we were able to pull it out this season."

Hahnville (24-9 overall) entered the fourth quarter with a 33-24 lead and quickly increased it to 50-35 with 6:47 left to play. Kaden Pierre scored four points in the pain early in the quarter.

With its back against the wall, Thibodaux (16-14 overall) showed the heart of a champion and stormed back with a 15-3 run to make it a 53-52 game at the 3:15 mark. J’Mari Carter (20 points) and Rashaud Winslow fueled the run with five points apiece.

But Thibodaux’s momentum was halted after a technical was called following a foul. Hahnville would make five-straight free throws for a six-point lead and would eventually hold on for a 65-60 win.

"We just have to handle our emotions better down the stretch," Clark said. "We just got caught up in the emotion of the game."

Hahnville started the game with the hot hand and use its size advantage to take a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, Pierre (20 points) scored eight points all in the paint to help Hahnville get the early advantage.

After ending the first quarter on Winslow’s 3-pointer, Thibodaux maintained that momentum in the second quarter. Thibodaux scored the first five points of the quarter sparked by a 3-pointer from Darwin Davis for its first and only lead of the game at 16-15.

Hahnville retook the lead on Tyren Lebeauf’s basket and quickly built it to 27-18 with help of seven points from Claudell Hams Jr. (13 points). Hahnville closed out the quarter on a 6-0 run for a 33-20 halftime lead.

The third quarter was more of a see-saw affair as the teams traded points throughout. Thibodaux may have built the momentum in needed for the fourth quarter when Kyren Lacy (15 points) drilled a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the third quarter.

Lacy’s 3-pointer was the spark Thibodaux needed to climb back and make it a one-point game. But that’s the closest Thibodaux would get as Hahnville pulled away down the stretch for the win.

Lebeauf finished with 14 points for Hahnville, while Winslow and Davis each had nine points for Thibodaux.

Coming off a state championship, Clark said he was proud of the way his team fought throughout the season.

"We fought hard all year, and we got every team’s best effort each game," he said. "Hahnville did just that (Friday night). You have to give credit to Coach Jasmine and his team."

CLASS 5A FIRST ROUND PLAYOFFS

NO. 9 WALKER 80, NO. 24 CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 53

At Walker on Friday night, the Trojans trailed 29-6 after the first quarter, 40-22 at halftime and 59-38 at the end of the third quarter and ends its season at 17-14 overall.

Alex Sanders led Central Lafourche with 21 points and Danari Washington added 10.

Jalen Cook scored 38 for Walker.