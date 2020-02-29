GRAY – H.L. Bourgeois High School’s Deondre’ Buggage couldn’t find his shooting touch in the first half against East Jefferson, but that wasn’t the case for the senior point guard in the second half against the Warriors.

Buggage dropped 35 of his game-high 48 points in the second half to help the No. 16 Braves top the No. 17 Warriors 72-58 in a Class 5A first round playoff game at Braves Gym on Friday. H.L. Bourgeois will now go on the road to play No. 1 Natchitoches-Central in a Class 5A second round playoff game with the time and date to be announced later.

Buggage only had 13 points at halftime as the Braves led 29-27 at the break, but he started to attack the paint and after he hit a floater in the lane, his 3-point shooting started to find his mark. Buggage made six 3-pointers and finished 13-of-15 from the free-throw line in the win.

"I was just missing a lot (in the first half). They weren’t really doing anything (defensively). In the second half, I knew I had to do something and get going. So I got to the goal and hit a couple of 3s," Buggage said. "They were pressing me, and I found my teammates and I didn’t want to force everything at the goal by myself. I got my teammates with me. They had two bigs, and we collapsed inside and made it tough for them to shoot."

East Jefferson (19-8 overall) was the bigger team and the Warriors used its size to take a 40-35 lead after Jeff Landry (23 points) made a layup with 3:46 left in the third quarter.

Buggage, who had made a runner in the lane prior to Landry’s bucket, knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers as the Braves regained the lead 41-40 with 2:39 showing. The 3-pointers jumped started a 15-2 run for the Braves to close out the third quarter with Buggage scoring 13 points in the run.

With a 50-42 lead to start the fourth quarter, Buggage went to work breaking down the Warriors defense and getting to the free-throw line. Buggage made four straight free throws for a 54-44 lead with 6:32 left to play. Besides his scoring, Buggage also got his teammates involved with four assists and it was his dime on a 3-pointer by Tyrik Jenkins that gave H.L. Bourgeois a 62-48 lead with 3:42 left in the fourth quarter.

It was at that point, East Jefferson tried to get back into the game by putting the Braves on the free-throw line. However, the Braves went 11-of-12 at the charity stripe in the final 2:33 to seal the win.

While Buggage’s scoring helped the Braves (27-7 overall) advance in the postseason, a big factor was when Warriors guard Molik Reese got in foul trouble which took away East Jefferson’s primary ball handler.

"I thought a big thing was when (Reese) picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter. We just couldn’t press him, and he is a really good ball-handler and he gave them that one extra person and he was smart on it," Braves coach Andrew Caillouet said. "When he went out that was a turning point in the game, and we went to our run-and-jump full court with him on the bench. We battled their bigs and we gave up somethings but when you are outsized by five, six and seven inches and those bigs were pretty quality.

"You’ve got to live and die with (Buggage) and he is shooting 40 percent on 3s from NBA range. The only thing in the first half it just wasn’t falling for him and he settled too much. But in the second half he made a few floaters and saw the ball go in and he just got on fire. Also, when he was dribbling out the final 30 seconds our scorer told him to go score because he had 48 points and he shrugged him off. What class and that tells you what kind of kid he is."

East Jeff coach Ryan Dicharry also said when Reese got into foul trouble it changed the complexion of the game for his team, but they were also helpless when Buggage got hot in the second half.

"It was a combination of him getting hot and (Reese) getting into foul trouble. He is our primary ball-handler on the floor," Dicharry said. "We couldn’t handle their press and Buggage got hot, so it snowballed a little bit. We tried to get the ball inside, but they did a nice try choking down.When our big guys got their hands on it, they did a good job of swiping at it."

The only other player in double figures for the Braves was Damon Watkins with 14 points, while the Warriors got 12 points from Arthur Oliver.

CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND PLAYOFFS GAMES

NO. 18 ELLENDER 67, NO. 15 TIOGA

At Ball, the Patriots improved to 16-13 on the season and advanced to the second round where they will travel to face No. 2 Breaux Bridge.

Ellender led 9-7 after the first quarter, 28-23 at halftime and 52-33 at the end of the third quarter and got 22 points and 13 rebounds from Dionjahe Thomas, 14 points from Terrell Carter, 10 points from Nykee Johnson and 10 points from O'Ryan James.

NO. 12 OPELOUSAS 51, NO. 21 SOUTH TERREBONNE 40

At Opelousas, the Gators end their season at 18-11 overall and got 12 points each from Jermonte Smith and RJ Cox.