The Milton High School wrestling team competed this past Saturday at Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach for the district wrestling tournament.

Milton had three wrestlers that placed at the tournament. Brandon Nicholson at 138 pounds place fourth, Daniel MacDonald at 160 pounds placed first and Alec Cavazos at 285 placed second in the district.

The three wrestlers will move on to the regional wrestling tournament this Friday and Saturday at Chiles High School in Tallahassee.