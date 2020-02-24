PENSACOLA — The Fort Walton Beach track and field teams each took first place at the Step One Automotive Group Crusader Invite this past Saturday at Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola.

“It was a good look at our district competition and we were pleased with the outcome,” Vikings coach Chris Sloan said.

The Fort Walton Beach girls decimated their competition with 213.50 points, easily topping second-place Pace and its 116 points, while the Viking boys posted 144 points to narrowly clear the Patriot boys by 14 points. Navarre’s teams each placed third.

“For the second week, it was a full team effort to win the meet for both teams, as we had multiple athletes score in many events,” Sloan said. “Our athletes are training hard and improving as the season progresses.”

For the Viking girls, senior Madison Carnal won the javelin with a throw of 101 feet, 9 3/4 inches.

Sophomore Valery Mendez won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.36 seconds.

Sophomore Kerry Seekamp won the pole vault, clearing 10 1/2 feet.

Freshman Joey Shonk won the two-mile run with a time of 12:53.85.

Junior Kambry Smith won the 800-meter run and the mile run with times of 2:24.38 and 5:22.46, respectively.

For the boys, Jamison Brundidge won the 100-meter dash in 10.92 and helped the boys sweep the relay events.

Meanwhile, Navarre’s Rachel Leggett earned an “Elite Performance” grade from flrunners.com, clearing 5 1/2 feet in the high jump.

Complete results for the Crusader Invite can be found online at fl.milesplit.com.

South Walton girls win in Tallahassee

The South Walton girls track team tied with Lincoln for first place out of 26 teams at the 16th Annual Jesse Forbes Invitational on Saturday at Godby High School in Tallahassee with 88 total points, while its boys team finished sixth with 41 points.

Three Seahawks earned “Elite Performance” grades flrunners.com

Junior Patasha Bryan placed second in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.38, trailing Lincoln’s Jordan Deadwyler by just 1.36 seconds.

Senior Merileigh Camaret won the girls pole vault, clearing 10 1/2 feet.

And senior Tanner Martin won the boys pole vault, clearing 14 feet.

Complete results for the Jesse Forbes Invite can be found online at fl.milesplit.com.