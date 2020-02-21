The season is over for Bay County boys and girls soccer teams. This will be the final soccer roundup of the season. Final record is in parenthesis.

Boys

Arnold (16-5-1)

Arnold defeated West Florida 2-0 in the Region 1-4A semifinals in a rematch of a district championship matchup a week earlier, and then saw its season come to an end with a heartbreaking loss to Bishop Kenny in the region finals on Wednesday.

Gabriel Villafane scored Arnold’s only goal against West Florida on an assist from Braden Masker – the other score came on an own-goal from the Jaguars.

In the region final, Josh Grunden scored two goals for the Marlins, with Villafane and Ben Lebdaoui scoring the other two.

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and 4-4 after two overtime periods, with the Crusaders winning the penalty kick shootout 4-3.

Arnold has made three consecutive region finals and has won at least one playoff game over the past four season. The Marlins are 8-4 in the postseason over that span and 77-16-1 overall.

Bay (12-10)

The Tornadoes were eliminated in the first round of the District 1-4A tournament on Feb. 1 by taking a 3-0 shutout loss to No. 2 seed West Florida in the semifinals.

It was the first playoff appearance for the Tornadoes since the 2013-14 season when they also lost in the first round.

Bozeman (5-10)

The Bucks were eliminated in the semifinals of the District 2-3A tournament on their home field on Feb. 4 by top-seeded Florida High 4-0.

Thomas Scott led Bozeman for the season with nine goals, while Kobi Lucas was the top playmaker with seven assists.

The Bozeman program is still seeking its first winning season.

Mosley (5-19)

The Dolphins opened play in the District 1-5A tournament on Jan. 31 as the No. 6 seed and were immediately eliminated with a 3-0 loss to No. 3 seed Booker T. Washington in the quarterfinal round.

Mosley finished its season on a four-game losing streak. It’s the first losing season for the Dolphins since the 2016-17 season and the most losses in a single season in program history.

North Bay Haven (10-9)

North Bay Haven saw its season come to an end on Feb. 7 with a 6-1 loss to top seed Florida High in the championship game of the District 2-3A tournament at Bozeman.

Josh Biddle scored the only goal of the game for the Buccaneers on an assist from Declin Houchins.

Houchins led North Bay Haven for the season with seven goals and Nicholas Harrison was the top playmaker with five assists.

This was the first winning season for the Buccaneers since the 2015-16 season when they went 11-4-3.

Rutherford (1-13)

The Rams were routed by third-seeded Marianna 10-2 in the quarterfinal round of the District 2-3A tournament at Bozeman on Jan. 31.

The 13 losses is the most for the Rams in a single season in program history.

Girls

Arnold (11-6-2)

The Marlins saw their season come to an end on Feb. 11 with a 3-2 road loss to Menendez in the quarterfinal round of the Region 1-4A playoffs.

Arnold actually led 2-1 at halftime thanks to a pair of Olivia Lebdaoui goals, but Menendez outscored the Marlins 2-0 in the second half.

Lebdaoui’s goals put her final season total at 31 and gives the sophomore striker 57 goals for her young career.

The Marlins will lose eight seniors from this year’s 25-player roster.

Bay (10-8)

The Tornadoes were one and done at the District 1-4A tournament on Jan. 31, falling to Pensacola 8-1 in the semifinal round.

Jamie Kaltenpoth finished the season with 18 goals, which is good enough for fourth among girls players in Bay County.

Bay is still seeking its first region playoff berth since the 2012-2013 season when the Tornadoes were still in Class 2A.

Bozeman (6-7-1)

The Bucks had their season ended in the semifinals of the District 2-3A tournament on Feb. 3, falling 8-2 to top-seeded Florida High.

Sidney Smith finished the season with 26 goals to lead Bozeman and finish second among Bay County girls behind only Arnold’s Olivia Lebdaoui.

Mosley (13-5-1)

The Dolphins saw their season come to an end on Feb. 14 with a 3-1 loss to Stanton in the Region 1-5A semifinals.

Mary Beth Whitlock scored the only goal of the game for Mosley. Whitlock finished the season with 20 goals, which was good for third among all Bay County girls, and 15 assists, which was tied with North Bay Haven’s Taylor Waddell for first in the county.

It was the fifth straight loss in the region semifinal round for the Dolphins, who last made it to the region final in the 2014-15 season.

North Bay Haven (16-2-3)

The Buccaneers won the District 2-3A championship on Feb. 7 with a thrilling shootout victory over No. 1 seed Florida High before falling to Episcopal School of Jacksonville 1-0 in the region playoff quarterfinals on Feb. 11.

Ashley Doran and Taylor Waddell each scored goals in the district title win over Florida High, with Abby Gregory giving the Buccaneers the win with the past penalty kick in the shootout.

Waddell finished with the team lead in both scoring and assists for North Bay Haven with 15 each, with Emma Wilson adding 14 goals, and Emma Wilson 14 goals.

Sophomore goalkeeper Brittany Elizondo finished with 120 saves for the season in 20 appearances.

Rutherford (1-12)

The Rams were eliminated from the District 3-2A tournament with a 4-0 opening round loss to No. 3 seed Taylor County on Jan. 30.

It was the seventh straight loss to finish the season for the Rams, who were outscored by opponents 58-4 for the year.