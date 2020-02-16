PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Arnold boys soccer team continued its run through the Region 1-4A playoffs Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over West Florida in the region semifinals.

With the win, the top-seeded Marlins (16-4-1) advanced to Wednesday’s region final match against No. 2 seed Bishop Kenny, which defeated No. 3 Suwannee on Saturday.

Arnold got a goal from Gabriel Villafane on an assist from Braden Masker, with the other score coming via an own-goal by the Jaguars (12-9-5).

The Marlins have now won eight games in a row by a combined score of 39-3. They have not conceded a goal in their last four matches.