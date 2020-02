The Milton wrestling team finished its regular season with a loss to Pace on Tuesday night.

The Patriots defeated the Panthers 78-6, with Milton’s only win of the night coming by pin from Brandon Nicholson at the 138-pound weight class. Nicholson is the No. 1 seed at the district tournament in the 138-pound weight class.

The district meet is scheduled for Feb. 22 at Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach.