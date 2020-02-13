Sterlington wanted to keep the score as close as possible with Vandebilt Catholic during Wednesday’s Division III state boys’ soccer playoff match at Buddy Marcello Stadium.

The Panthers kept it close in the first half by giving up just one goal.

In the second half, the tide turned against Sterlington.

No. 1 Vandebilt scored three goals in the second half to secure a 4-0 win over No. 16 Sterlington in the Division III second-round playoffs.

The Terriers (20-3-8 overall) advanced to the Division III state quarterfinals, where they will play the winner of Thursday’s playoff match between No. 8 Bossier or No. 9 New Orleans Military and Maritime.

In the first half of Wednesday’s game against Sterlington (6-13-1 overall), Vandebilt took 15 shots on goal but managed to score only once when James Leaber took a shot off a deflection from a corner kick to go ahead 1-0 in the 17th minute.

Vandebilt had several other good looks but Sterlington goalie Matthew Husser grabbed several saves to keep the Terriers’ lead at 1-0 at halftime.

Vandebilt coach Kevin Champagne said the Terriers were familiar with Sterlington. Vandebilt defeated the Panthers, 5-0, on Dec. 14.

"We played them earlier in the year, so we are kind of familiar with them a little bit," Champagne said. "I wish we would’ve started off a little bit quicker and got a couple of earlier goals. We had some chances to put them in. We just made it harder for ourselves."

The Terriers found the back of the net three times in the second half to take control of the match.

Leaber scored his second goal on an assist from Ryan Rogers to go up 2-0.

Colin Erny slipped past several Sterlington defenders and scored another goal to make it 3-0.

Luke Morvant scored the final goal on a header in the final minutes to finish off the scoring.

Champagne said the Terriers were able to turn it up in the second half.

"When you allow teams to stay in the game, you get nervous," Champagne said. "I was confident. We done it a lot this year by scoring multiple goals in the second half, but I wish we could put teams away earlier."

Sterlington coach Kyle Keyes said the Terriers just had too many weapons to contain.

"They are a good team," Keyes said. "We knew going in that they were going to be shooting. That’s just who they are. They are an attacking team. We tried to counter it formation wise but it was too much for us."

Erny said Vandebilt had fresh legs after enjoying a first-round bye to start the playoffs.

"It felt really good. We wanted to start the playoffs strong," Erny said. "It felt good to have a bye right before. I felt like we came out fresh."

Although they scored once in the first half, Leaber said the Terriers found their groove as the match went on.

"Scoring four goals is a good start," Leaber said. "I think we would’ve hoped to put a few more in but we’ve just got to keep pushing. The more we create those chances, we’re going to put them in eventually."

Vandebilt goalie Nick Mahrle had five saves in the shutout win.

"Our defense has got a lot of shutouts throughout the year," Champagne said. "We have a great keeper here. They’ve done a great job."

Vandebilt is searching for its 10th state title in team history this season. They won it last in 2018 and made the state semifinals last year.

As the No. 1 seed, Vandebilt expects to get everyone’s best shot, but Morvant said they are ready for every challenge.

"In the next game, we’ve got to come in with the mindset that we’re the underdogs and let’s bring it to them," Morvant said.

DIVISION I BOYS SOCCER SECOND-ROUND PLAYOFFS

NO. 5 JESUIT 4, NO. 12 CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 1

At New Orleans, Noah Grabert scored the only goal for the Trojans in a season-ending loss to Jesuit.

Jack Gautreaux had 15 saves for Central Lafourche.

The Trojans’ season ended at 20-8-1 overall.