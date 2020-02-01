GRAY – The scoreboard showed that the H.L. Bourgeois boys basketball team had its largest victory of the season Friday night against District 7-5A opponent East St. John.

But despite the 54-23 win, Braves coach Andrew Caillouet Sr. said he saw a careless performance only saved by a run of 20 unanswered points through the second and third quarters.

"I don’t think we played very well despite only giving up 23 points," he said. "We had one good stretch in the second quarter, where we really turned up the defense. Other than that, I think we played kind of flat."

"We were not good. We had too many unforced turnovers," Wildcats coach Jackson Manuel said. "We had 20 turnovers. You are not going a basketball game like that."

Demarcus Singleton sparked H.L. Bourgeois with 18 points, while Deondré Buggage added eight points. Kylon Harris led the Wildcats with seven points.

The game began evenly contested for about 10 minutes. H.L. Bourgeois (20-6 overall, 6-1 in district) got three consecutive baskets from Singleton, Damon Watkins and Renard Burdis to build a 10-6 first quarter lead.

East St. John (8-15 overall, 1-6 in district) got five straight points from Harris early in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-11. That’s as close the Wildcats would get.

The Braves switched to full court press and forced several Wildcats turnovers that they converted into easy transition buckets. Bourgeois closed the half with 15 unanswered points, nine of those scored by Singleton, including a three from the top of key to the half, for a 29-11 Braves lead.

"We when in a 2-2-1 press at the beginning of the game. It just wasn’t very effective," Caillouet said. We were just too conservative. When we went to full court man-to-man and some full court run-and-jump press, it got us rolling."

"Was it the press, or was it us throwing the ball away? Dribbling it off our foot? Double dribble?" Manuel said. "We haven’t had a press bother us all year. We looked like we didn’t know our own offense."

Singleton nailed a corner 3, and Watkins made a tough layup to start the second half, continuing the Braves streak to 20 uninterrupted points.

While H.L. Bourgeois continued to increase its advantage, the rest the game was bogged down. Neither team could effectively run its half-court offense, while the transition offenses were plagued by numerous turnovers.

"We played terrible half-court offense. The scoring came from transition mainly," Caillouet said. "I guess our minds weren’t there. I not sure how hard they played, and I think it made us play lethargic too."

"Defensively, we started off pretty decent. Then all of a sudden, we got back some but it wasn’t enough," Manuel said. "H.L. didn’t do enough in transition to hurt us until we were dribbling off our foot. Those were the baskets, not good transition baskets, but turnovers."

With the back half of the district schedule remaining, Caillouet said he likes the position his squad is in. He just wants better execution from the Braves.

"We can’t play like we just played and keep coming out with a victory," he said. "Hopefully when we practice this weekend, we get back focused and we’ll realize that despite their records, we have to play very well to beat most teams in this district. Our goal is still to win the district championship. We still control our destiny if we win out. That’s not going to be easy. There are lot of teams capable of beating us. We need to play as hard as we possibly can."

EAST ST. JOHN 39, H.L. BOURGEOIS 36 (GIRLS)

In Gray before the boys game, the Lady Braves (12-11 overall, 1-6 in district) buckled in the second half as the Lady Wildcats (21-6 overall, 6-1in district) pulled off a comeback win in District 7-5A play.

J’sa McGuire led H.L. Bourgeois with 14 points. Jasmine Matthews guided East St. John with 24 points and Kayana Adams added 11 points.

H.L. Bourgeois led 10-4 after the first quarter, and 15-12 at halftime.

East St. John was ahead 25-20 after the third quarter.

FRIDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL CAPSULES

THIBODAUX 67, CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 59

At Thibodaux, the Lady Tigers got 17 points each from Carylyn Smith and Kayland Jones and 11 points from Sasha Jones and improved to 18-7 overall and to 5-2 in District 7-5A.

Central Lafourche got 22 points from Kelsie Henry, 19 points from Kourtne Lee and 10 points from Ali Rodriguez and fell to 10-15 and to 2-4 in district.

SOUTH TERREBONNE 49, MORGAN CITY 40

At Bourg, Allie Maddox scored 21 points, Yasmine Morlan had nine points and Maggie Portier and Jenna Lovell each added seven points in helping the Lady Gators improve to 10-15 overall and to 2-4 in District 8-4A.

ASSUMPTION 54, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 41

At Napoleonville, Ra'von Robertson scored 25 points and Elaina Rivere added 17 points as Assumption improved to 16-6 and to 3-3 in District 8-4A.

Vandebilt got 13 points, five rebounds and five steals from Brittany Theriot, 12 points from Leia Verrett and eight points from Rebecca Lawrence.

DONALDSONVILLE 53, E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 23

At Thibodaux, Elizabeth Ayres led the Lady Cardinals with eight points as they fell to 13-11 overall and to 2-1 in District 9-3A.

ST. JAMES 51, LUTCHER 36

At Vacherie, the Lady Wildcats got 12 points each from Ray'Onna Sterling and Imari Simon in taking the District 9-3A win.

VERMILION CATHOLIC 59, COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 29

At Houma, I'laiyah Allridge scored 11 points and the Lady Lions fell to 7-12 overall and to 1-5 in District 8-1A.

Compiled by sports editor Kelly McElroy.