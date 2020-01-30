Despite Andre Jones tying a career-high with a 25-point performance, the Nicholls State University men's basketball team faltered late in a back-and-forth game against in-state rival McNeese, dropping an 80-74 overtime contest to the Cowboys at a raucous H&HP Complex in Lake Charles on Wednesday night.

There were 23 overall lead changes and 10 total ties in the game.

McNeese improved to 12-9 overall and to 7-3 in the Southland Conference and Nicholls fell to 14-8 on the season and to 8-3 in the SLC.

For the game, Nicholls finished shooting 37.7% (29-of-77) overall, 31.3% (10-of-32) from beyond the arc and 75% (6-of-8) at the free-throw line.

Beyond Jones, the Colonels featured two other double-figure scorers, including redshirt senior Dexter McClanahan (14 points, all in the second half) and sophomore Warith Alatishe (13 points).

Jones, an Arkansas native, set a new season-high with his game-best 25 points, finishing 11-of-22 (50%) from the field along with 3-of-6 from long range. The redshirt junior also committed just one turnover while grabbing five boards and picking up one steal.

Nicholls senior Elvis Harvey Jr. concluded the night with nine points of his own along a team-high four steals, good for a career-best.

Meanwhile, junior Kevin Johnson made himself similarly indispensable behind another solid night as the go-to game manager for the Colonels, dishing out six assists, grabbing six boards and swiping a pair of steals to go along with his six points.

On the glass, Alatishe continued his dominance down low for the Colonels, pulling down nine boards on the night as he, once again, nearly earned a double-double.

Nicholls next plays on Feb. 5, squaring off against current league leader Stephen F. Austin in a major Southland matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Nacogdoches, Texas.