A late charge wiped off the go-ahead basket by Prince McDaniel as Stillman College fell to the University of Mobile, 74-72, in Birthright Alumni Hall on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers trailed, 70-64, with three minutes to play when the Stillman put together a six-point run to tie it, 70-70. McDanile, Giovanni Bray and Shemar Johnson each scored in the run.

Stillman shot 54.5 percent in the second half after a cooler 38.7 percent shooting in the first 20 minutes.

Johnson and Chance Fisher led Stillman with 15 and 14 points respectively, while Bray led the team with nine rebounds. LaDarius Carter, Trey Petty and Roger Davis each scored nine points.

Stillman (12-6, 5-4 SSAC) travels to No. 6 Dalton State University (19-1, 8-1 SSAC) in Dalton, Georgia, on Thursday.

Stillman women’s basketball clip Mobile

Stillman College held off a late rally by the University of Mobile on Saturday to pick up its fifth conference win of the season, 69-66, in Birthright Alumni Hall.

The win vaults Stillman (7-10, 5-4 SSAC) above Mobile (11-7, 4-5 SSAC) in the Southern States Athletic Conference standings and are a half game out of third place.

Shania Osbourne had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Ashley World hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Michaia Fluellen had 12 points and had nine rebounds.

The Tigers out-rebounded the Rams, 38-29, with eight more offensive rebounds.

Stillman will travel to Pulaski, Tennessee, next Saturday to challenge No. 24 Martin Methodist College for third place in the SSAC.