SANTA ROSA BEACH — Mr. 800 has a nice ring to it.

With a 75-35 victory on the road against Arnold on Friday night, South Walton girls basketball coach Kevin Craig picked up win No. 800 in his legendary career.

In 37 years spent as a girls head coach, Craig has made the playoffs 24 times, a feat made more impressive considering district runners-up didn’t make the regional playoffs until 1994. In those 24 appearances, his teams made the Final Four nine times, winning two state championships at Fort Walton Beach in 1994 and 1999 with a third crown at South Walton in 2013.

This past September, he was inducted into the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, adding to his memberships in both the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame and the All Sports Association Hall of Fame.

Mr. 800 and the Seahawks (10-8 overall) will return to the hardwood at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday against Bozeman in Santa Rosa Beach.

Choctaw 50, Booker T. Washington 44

Junior Alexis Becker led the way with 20 points Friday in a narrow road victory against the Wildcats in Pensacola, while sophomore Kyla Abraham chipped in a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double.

The Indians (15-5) are now ranked fifth in Class 5A, according to MaxPreps, and will next play Rickards at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Tallahassee.

GIRLS SOCCER

Navarre 4, Milton 3

After two early goals from Autumn Slaybaugh and Hailey Bastian on Friday, the Navarre girls soccer team finally felt some pressure from Milton.

The Panthers scored goals in the 38th and 45th minutes to tie the match 2-2 just out of halftime.

The Raiders wasted no time responding.

Jade Slaybaugh drilled a penalty kick in the 58th minute, and Megan Kirby added Navarre’s fourth goal just a minute later to take a 4-2 lead, the eventual game-winner.

Raider keeper Faith Good finished the night with three saves.

Up next, Navarre (12-5-2) will travel to play Choctaw (7-10-1) at 7 p.m. Monday in Fort Walton Beach.

FOOTBALL

Niceville’s Schaeffer commits to Harding

After carefully weighing his options, Niceville senior Logan Schaeffer committed to Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, on Saturday evening.

“I want to thank all my future coaches and teammates for a great visit yesterday,” Schaeffer wrote on his Twitter page. “ I’m excited to start this journey and I’m ready to compete.”

I want to thank all my future coaches and teammates for a great visit yesterday. I’m excited to start this journey and I’m ready to compete. pic.twitter.com/dY0vhxYnqZ

— Logan Schaeffer (@SchaefferLogan) January 26, 2020

A 6-foot-1, 265-pound defensive tackle, Schaeffer led the Eagles with eight sacks and 17 tackles for loss and was second with 82 tackles. In the playoffs alone, he delivered 21 tackles and three sacks, helping him to the Daily News co-Defensive Player of the Year award.

Two Niceville players add offers

After visiting Southern Mississippi earlier in the day, Niceville junior Dramarian “Juice” McNulty picked up a scholarship offer from the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

“BLESSED TO RECEIVE MY FIRST OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI,” McNulty wrote on his Twitter page.

BLESSED TO RECEIVE MY FIRST OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI⚫️🦅🟡 #blackjack21 pic.twitter.com/xYyz5B9J5B

— Juice2️⃣💰 (@Dmcnulty_1) January 26, 2020

Niceville junior Kimo Makaneole also picked up an offer from Coastal Carolina while visiting South Alabama for Junior Day on Saturday.

An offensive lineman, Makaneole helped pave the way for the Eagles’ 12-1 campaign and a run to the Region 1-7A finals. Behind him, the Niceville offense ran for 2,620 yards, averaged 5.8 yards per carry and scored 35 rushing touchdowns, all while keeping the pocket clean for senior quarterback Will Koch, who earned the Daily News Offensive Player of the Year award.

McNulty, a defensive back, intercepted three passes with 30 tackles for the Eagle defense, which held opponents to 12.8 points per game and pitched three shutouts.

WRESTLING

Choctaw wrestling competes at George Mulligan Tournament

The Choctaw wrestling team competed at the inaugural George Mulligan Wrestling Tournament this past weekend in Panama City, and placed eighth out of 18 teams.

David Tambula placed third at 113 pounds, Ben Semenov placed sixth at 145 pounds, Sherman Fuller placed fifth at 152 pounds and Michael Barton also placed fifth at 285 pounds.