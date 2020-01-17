Coming off an overtime loss two days earlier, the Thibodaux High boys’ basketball team wanted redemption Thursday night against Ellender in nondistrict action

The Tigers overwhelmed the Patriots with 10 3-pointers, five coming in the first quarter, as they cruised to a 71-56 victory.

Kyren Lacy headed a balanced Thibodaux attack with 19 points. Darwin Davis added 15 points; Kelly Raymond had 12, and J’Mari Carter had 11. Dionjahe Thomas led Ellender with a game high 21 points, while Preston Bourda scored 13.

"This was a good bounce back win," Thibodaux head coach Tony Clark said. "We were disappointed the way we closed the last game against Hahnville. This was an important game for us to play well."

"I’m proud of my guys. Thibodaux just shot the ball well," Ellender coach Cornell Scott said. "It’s hard to play against a team shooting that well. We didn’t shoot the ball well at all."

The first quarter saw huge swings of momentum for both teams.

Ellender (7-12 overall) bolted to an early 9-3 lead behind a pair of put back layups from Thomas.

Thibodaux (10-10 overall) answered with a 14-4 run powered by Lacy and Davis each draining two 3-pointers from the wing for a 17-13 advantage.

Ellender retook the lead with seven straight points, capped by a Bourda corner 3-pointer. Still, Carter nailed a deep 3-pointer as time expired to tie the first quarter 20-20.

Thibodaux switched to a 2-3 zone in the second quarter to slow down Ellender. The Tigers doubled up the Patriots 18-9 in the period. Raymond got to the rim for six points, while Carter and Davis hit back-to-back 3’s for a 38-29 halftime lead.

"We shot the ball well and defended real well," Clark explained. "That’s what we do, especially if we got a lot of room to shoot. We’ve been shooting a lot in practice. We’ve been shooting pretty well. They fell (Thursday)."

"It’s hard to match twos for threes, and we’re not getting extra possessions," Scott said. "When they went into zone, it stopped us. They did a good job covering our big guys. We had a problem getting it into them."

Ellender tried to claw back in the third quarter as Jaiden Folse made a pair of jumpers, and Thomas bullied through the lane for layups. However, Carter and Raymond sank consecutive 3-pointers to push the Tigers lead to 51-42 after the quarter.

In the fourth, Ellender missed several shots at rim. Thibodaux capitalized in transition with Rashaud Winslow (nine points) scoring two uncontested layups and Lacy throwing down a two-handed dunk.

"We threw a little different at them. We played a little more zone than we normally play," Clark said. "We were active in it, and it was effective. I’m happy with the effort."

"We got stagnant," Scott said. "Tyshawn Hester is going to be a very good player. This is his first year running the point. He’s doing a good job learning the position, but we just didn’t move the ball well."

Ellender begins District 8-4A play next week. For the Patriots to be competitive, the younger players will have to step up to the challenge.

"We have play hard, defend hard and match the intensity of our opponents," Scott said. "Offensively, we need to get people to their spots and move the ball. If we could do that, we’ll be a whole lot better."

THURSDAY’S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAPSULES

ASSUMPTION 49, CENTRAL-BATON ROUGE 47, 2 OTS

At Napoleonville, the Mustangs survived a defensive struggle to pick up a double-overtime win over Central-Baton Rouge.

Jaden Tyler led Assumption with 26 points, and Damon Bailey had six points.

ST. JAMES 60, HOUMA CHRISTIAN 49

At St. James, the Wildcats improved to 1-13 overall with the win.

Houma Christian dropped to 5-7 overall.

-- Compiled by Chris Singleton/Staff Writer