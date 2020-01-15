MATHEWS – It’s safe to say that the H.L. Bourgeois boys’ basketball team was a little upset when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its updated Class 5A state power rankings on Tuesday morning.

Despite their 15-5 record heading into Tuesday’s District 7-5A game at Central Lafourche, the Braves were listed at No. 22 in the Class 5A power rankings.

So the Braves knew they had to take care of business on Tuesday against the Trojans, especially if they wanted to improve their power rating and keep their perfect record in district play alive.

Braves senior Deondre’ Buggage helped his team do just that by scoring a game-high 19 points to lift H.L. Bourgeois to a 62-49 win over the Trojans.

Buggage said H.L. Bourgeois (16-5 overall; 3-0 in district) got a little motivation after seeing its power rating on Tuesday.

“We have a better record than some of the teams ahead of us,” Buggage said. “This is a big win for power points. It definitely motivates us. We feel like we’re the best team in the district. We’re going to try to come out and win every game.”

H.L. Bourgeois coach Andrew Caillouet said there was a sense of urgency heading into Tuesday’s game at Central Lafourche. The Braves led for most of the game, holding lead of 18-11 after the first quarter, 30-21 at halftime and 43-37 at the end of the third quarter.

“We don’t have any room for error. We’re low in the power rankings. I just don’t understand because we play a tough schedule,” Caillouet said. “We’ve played some good teams with good winning percentages. We’re 16-5 and we’re ranked 22nd. That’s a little low for my liking, but it’s the numbers. It is what it is. We just have to continue to do our job and hopefully we continue to win and things will take care of themselves.”

Central Lafourche tried to cut into H.L. Bourgeois’ lead in the second half, but couldn’t catch up as the Braves turned several Trojans turnovers into fastbreak scoring opportunities.

“When you are capable of shooting the ball like we are, you’re going to shoot big in spurts,” Caillouet said. “I thought we played well in the first half. I thought we played better down the stretch.”

Central Lafourche coach Mark Sanders said the Trojans (12-8 overall, 1-1 in district; ranked No. 20 in Class 5A power ratings) needed to play with more effort on Tuesday.

“We weren’t hustling or diving on the floor for loose balls,” Sanders said. “I was just very disappointed in our effort mentally and physically tonight.”

Other leading scorers for the Braves were Jameian Buxton (10 points), Damon Watkins (eight points) and Renard Burdis and Jonathan Charles with six points each.

Although he didn’t have his usual 20-plus point night, Buggage said he was satisfied as long as the Braves got the win.

“It’s not a bad night, especially since I’m getting my teammates involved and getting multiple assists,” he said.

Sanders said the Trojans made it their focus to slow down Buggage but couldn’t do so.

“We talked about this stuff all week,” Sanders said. “We did things in practice to prepare. We couldn’t let him (Buggage) get going, and we let him get going.”

Jaheim Gray led Central Lafourche with 18 points, while Louis Woolridge had nine points. During the game, the Trojans recognized the Louisiana National Guard during their camouflage night. Central Lafourche wore jerseys honoring the Louisiana National Guard during the game.

TUESDAY’S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAPSULES

HAHNVILLE 62, THIBODAUX 60, OT

At Thibodaux, Thibodaux (9-10 overall, 1-2 in District 7-5A) had a big night from Kyren Lacy (26 points, 20 rebounds) but couldn’t find a way to get past Hahnville in overtime.

Other leaders for Thibodaux were Rashaud Winslow (12 points, eight rebounds) and Darwin Davis (12 points).

Hahnville improved to 14-8 overall and 3-0 in district.

DESTREHAN 48, TERREBONNE 43

At Houma, Terrebonne fell to 9-9 overall and 0-3 in District 7-5A, while Destrehan improved to 4-14 overall and 1-1 in district.

SOUTH LAFOURCHE 62, BELLE CHASSE 50

At Belle Chasse, the Tarpons got 24 points from Isaac Callais, 16 points from Ben Robichaux and 11 points from Eric Thibodaux in the nondistrict win.

South Lafourche improved to 7-12 overall, while Belle Chasse fell to 5-9.

LUTCHER 56, SOUTH TERREBONNE 53

At Lutcher, the Gators got 23 points from Christian Arceneaux and 17 points from Ron Cox Jr. in the nondistrict loss.

South Terrebonne fell to 12-5 overall, and Lutcher improved to 12-2 overall.

EAST IBERVILLE 47, E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 45

At St. Gabriel, the Cardinals fell to 17-2 overall with the loss.

Leading scorers for E.D. White were Mason Lawless (17 points), Quinn Strander (11 points) and Ethan Soignet (10 points).