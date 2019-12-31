The Cardinal Classic basketball tournament concluded Monday night with an overtime thriller between host E.D. White Catholic and Destrehan High from Thibodaux.

The Cardinals erased a 10-point deficit in the last 3 minutes of regulation to force overtime.

Then E.D. White trailed by three points with 19 seconds left in the extra period. Mason Lawless got a layup, and Ethan Soignet stole the inbounds pass and got the game-winning bucket to give the Cardinals a 76-75 victory.

Quinn Strander scored a game high 35 points and Lawless added 19 points for E.D. White. Shawn Royal led Destrehan with 23 points, Tyler Morton had 19 points and Daniel Blood scored 14 points.

"This was shades of the olden days where E.D. White made a big time comeback in the latter stages where it looked like there was no hope finding a way to win somehow someway," Cardinals coach Jonathan Keife said. "I’m really proud of them."

"The effort’s there. We played hard. Those guys gave it all they had," Wildcats coach Todd Bourg said. "We made some mistakes at crucial times that we’re probably not going to make two weeks from now. I told my guys don’t hang your heads."

E.D. White (13-1 overall) trailed 67-57 with about three minutes remaining. Strander scored the final 10 points of regulation. He bookended the run a 30-foot straightaway 3-pointer and a 3 from the wing with 30 seconds left to tie the game.

"The shots felt great. Just a lot of hard work in the gym, getting all though shots up," Strander said. "It becomes routine, so I just let it go, and it happened."

The 4-minute overtime began with Strander shooting free throws as Destrehan coaches were given a pair technical fouls. After Lawless also made foul shots, the Cardinals were quickly ahead 72-67.

Destrehan (3-13 overall) responded with eight unanswered. Royal drained a 3-pointer to tie the game and made free throws to take the lead. The Wildcats were up 75-72 with 19 seconds remaining.

After a Cardinals timeout, Lawless quickly drove for a layup. Then Soignet stole the inbounds pass and got a layup with 3.2 seconds remaining. Morton heaved a desperation 3 from half court that went rolled in and out of the basket as time expired.

"I just sat back. I knew they were in a rush, so I followed (the inbounder’s) eyes until I got that pass," Soignet said. "That’s all I remember."

"We weren’t going for the tie. We were going for the two and maybe try to foul them," Keife said. "Ethan came up with the huge steal and was able to finish at the rim."

Through the first quarter-and-a-half, E.D. White relentlessly drove to the basket for layups or got fouled and went to the foul line. The penetration allowed for kick outs to Strander and Lawless for consecutive corner 3s. The Cardinals had their biggest lead 19-14 early in the second quarter.

Destrehan shot lights outs in the final 6 minutes of the half, outscoring E.D. White 25-10. Jai Eugene and Blood nailed back-to-back 3s, Royal scored seven straight points including a 3-point play, and Blood banked in a 3-pointer as time expired for a 36-29 Wildcats advantage.

"We started aggressive on offense. Destrehan made some shots they didn’t show the first two days," Keife said. "That put us back on our heels. We didn’t anticipate them shooting the ball as well as they did. We had to change our game plan. It really affected us mentally."

"We switched it up, tried a couple a zones here and there, but we had to go back to playing man-to-man," Bourg said. "We haven’t been able to practice any defense yet. I tried to show them a little bit of the offensive stuff they can run. We only had three practices (with football players who play basketball) coming into (Monday)."

Several times in the second half Strander and Lawless pulled the Cardinals within two or three points only for the Wildcats to answer with runs of their own.

In the fourth quarter, Strander (11-of-13 free throws) made a pair of foul shots to cut the deficit 53-50. Destrehan went on a 9-2 run, including Royal earning a 3-point play and sinking a 3 from the wing. The Wildcats built their biggest lead 62-52 before Strander and E.D. White pulled off its amazing comeback.

"Quinn was trying to will us to victory. Some of the other kids stepped up too, especially on the defensive end," Keife said. "We were able to get some big defensive rebounds and some stops. We had a couple of players who didn’t play well, but they were able to find a way to win in some small way, shape or form. It’s a collective team effort."

For the players, this win was the defining moment of the early season, showing them what the team is capable of.

"It was big time because we felt we haven’t played any competition so far," Strander said. "We were struggling in the first half. We just came together as a team to pull through."

"It was great. We played bad all night. Brain farts everywhere," Soignet said. "Quinn kept us in it until we got an opportunity. Luck was on our side, and we took it and won."

MONDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL CAPSULES

BROTHER MARIN 78, ELLENDER 60

At the Sunkist Shootout in Lafayette, Dionjahe Thomas led Ellender with 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Preston Bourda added 11 points for the Patriots, who fell to 7-10 overall.

H.L. BOURGEOIS 68, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 48

At the E.D. White Cardinal Classic in Thibodaux, the Braves got 19 points from Renard Burdis and 14 points from Deondre Buggage and improved to 13-4 overall.

Vandebilt fell to 3-10 on the season.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 62, SOUTH LAFOURCHE 59

At the E.D. White Cardinal Classic in Thibodaux, the Tarpons got 19 points from Dayne Bordelon, 17 points from Eric Thibodaux and nine points from Isaac Callais and fell to 5-12 on the season.

MONDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL CAPSULES

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 34, MCMAIN 28

At the Academy of Our Lady Tournament in Marrero, the Lady Cardinals improved to 8-8 overall and got eight points from Elizabeth Ayres, seven points from Christen Marcombe and six points each from Rhiana Eschete and Caroline Adams.

VANEBILT GOES 2-1 AT TOURNEY

At the Academy of Our Lady Tournament in Marrero, the Lady Terriers went 2-1 at the event to move to 10-3 on the season.

Vandebilt beat Belle Chasse 42-33 and McGehee 68-13 and lost to Chalmette 41-15.

MONDAY'S PREP SOCCER CAPSULES

TERREBONNE 1, SOUTH TERREBONNE 0 (BOYS)

At Houma, the Tigers improved to 7-5-3 overall and to 2-0-0 in District 5-II after a goal from Graham Frank, while the Gators fell to 7-5-0 and to 1-1-0 in district.

TERREBONNE 9, SOUTH TERREBONNE 1 (GIRLS)

At Houma, the Lady Tigers improved to 8-4-1 overall and to 2-0-0 in District 5-II.

Leaders for Terrebonne included: Bayli Bergeron (three goals, two assists), Gabby Champagne (two goals, assist), Aaliyah Van Buren (two goals), Julia Marmande (goal, assist), Jaida Simon (goal), Maddie Viguerie (two assist), KK Flores (split time in goal) and Sydney Valdez (split time in goal).

The Lady Gators fell to 3-10-1 and to 1-1-0 in district.