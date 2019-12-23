PACE — The Patriots do not have a shortage of student athletes signing letters of intent this year.

Here we present the last five students that have signed to play sports at the college level.

CHRISTIAN McCOLLOUGH

Up first is McCollough, a pitcher for the Patriots. McCollough signed with Coastal Alabama at Bay Minette and will join teammate Parker Tubb, who signed with the same school in early November.

“He’s great player for us and will be for Coastal Alabama,” said Jason McBride, Pace’s baseball coach.

“I want to thank Coach McBride for coaching me from little league to now,” McCollough said.

KOBE HESTERS

Hesters signed with Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia, because it was a small school and he liked how the baseball team treated him on his initial visit.

Hesters will continue playing second base and outfield at Andrew College, the same positions he has played with the Patriots.

The campus is approximately three and a half hours from Pace and he admits he will miss his family and his high school team. However, Hesters said he would be alright; his new team treated him well and made him feel at home.

“I hit back to back home runs in the seventh grade,” Hesters said, describing his most memorable play in his baseball career thus far.

McBride, Pace’s head baseball coach, said Hesters has put in a lot of hard work in the classroom and the field.

OLIVIA “LIVI” BRADLEY

Bradley is a 17-year-old senior who has played varsity volleyball for the Patriots since she was a freshman.

Bradley signed with Newberry College in Newberry, South Carolina, to play volleyball in the libero position (the defensive player wearing different color jersey).

“I loved the coaches and the atmosphere, they were very welcoming,” Bradley said.

Springhill College, Stetson University and the University of North Alabama also recruited her before she decided on Newberry College. Bradley said she would definitely miss her teammates since they all grew up together.

“I’m very nervous about moving,” Bradley said.

She added that the experience will be good for her since she wants to travel when she is older.

“I’m very excited she’s getting to play at the college level,” said Trista Bradley, her mother.

“I think she’ll do great,” said Mark Gough, who has been the head volleyball coach the Patriots for the past 12 years. “She does everything to be successful, (I’m) extremely proud of her and how she’s earned it.”

Bradley is thinking about studying nursing at Newberry College.

KENNEDY COLEMAN

Coleman has decided to play softball for Auburn University at Montgomery, Alabama. She has played third base since she was 4-years-old and will continue to do so at Auburn.

“I really liked the coach and the atmosphere,” Coleman said about her AUM visit. “If I keep hitting like I have I’ll be pretty good.”

Pace softball head coach Enrique Eligio agreed.

“I have had one year with her and she’s pretty good, best home run hitter we have,” Eligio said. “She’ll pick up a few more skills at the college level.”

Her mother, Laura Coleman, said she is very excited to see her daughter play in college. “She’s the hardest working kid you’ve ever seen,” her mom said.

Her father, Steve Coleman, said he was glad his daughter found the right fit. Coastal Carolina and Faulkner University were looking at her before she went to Auburn University at Montgomery.

Coleman said her most memorable play was hitting her first high school home run against their archrivals Milton Panthers.

Both Coleman and her father read touching heartfelt letters that neither one could finish without help from mom.

“I’d like to thank every coach and all the support of the fans and students” Coleman said when she started speaking to the audience. She also gave her teammates some advice. “Study hard and keep working hard, step up, be a leader,” she told them.

Coleman wants to study medicine and start a career in sports medicine or become a pediatrician when she graduates.

CHASE BRAGG

Bragg signed a letter of intent to play baseball with Pensacola State College as a third baseman.

He started playing baseball at 4-years-old in the T-ball leagues in Pace. He started playing varsity baseball for the Patriots when he was a sophomore at Pace High School.

“He will be the best hitter in the area,” said McBride, Pace’s head coach. “PSC is getting a good player. Hitting is his thing.”

Bragg said he decided to play at PSC because he has been working with one of their hitting coaches and liked that he will be close to home. The University of South Florida and Coastal Alabama had looking at him before he decided on PSC.

His most memorable play from high school was hitting an opposite field double against West Florida High School at the Blue Wahoo’s stadium.

“I feel like it’s the best thing for him,” said his father, Keith Bragg. “One of the PSC coaches played pro baseball with the Tampa Bay Rays.”

Bragg is undecided as to what he wants to study.