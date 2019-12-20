JAY — The All Star Academy gymnastics team competed at the Alabama State Gymnastics meet Dec. 7-8.

The ASA gymnasts were focused and fearless as they secured a sixth place team finish.

Lexie Smith of Jay scored a 9.3 on vault, making her the Alabama Vault Champion for 2019. Harper Lee Fountain had a 36.4 all-around to put her in third place for the state of Alabama.

The ASA gymnasts are training for their final meet of the season at Auburn in February.

Josh Williamson, Scot Perry and assistant coach Hailey Black coach the team.

State meet