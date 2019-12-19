Tyreeq Thomas, a running back and defensive end at Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School will be part of a contingent representing Gulf County this weekend at the Florida Athletic Coaches Association North-South Classic.

Thomas, 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, rushed for 843 yards on 143 carries this season, an average of 5.9 per carry, and scored seven touchdowns and added two two-point conversions.

On defense, he had 64 total tackles, 30 solo, six tackles for loss and two sacks.

The game will be played 1 1p.m. ET Saturday at the Villages.

In addition to Thomas, the North roster also includes Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School Head Coach Bobby Johns, who will lead the North squad.

One of his assistants will be Greg Jordan from Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School.

The game will be live-streamed at floridahighschoolfootball.com.