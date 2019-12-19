Nicholls State University took its defensive toughness to another level in the second half which led to a 64-58 comeback win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday night in Thibodaux.

In the Southland Conference opener for both teams, Nicholls started slow and struggled with consistency on both ends of the floor to trail by 20 points to the Islanders early in the second half.

But in the final 16 minutes of the game, the Colonels took their defensive intensity up a notch and started to chip away at their deficit.

With its defense helping to generate offense, Nicholls closed out the game with a 33-7 run to take the winat Stopher Gym.

Nicholls coach Austin Claunch said toughness was the difference in the second half and he credited his players for stepping up on the defensive end.

“Focus and toughness and we just found a way to get it done. In the first half, we didn’t have our sense of urgency and our competitiveness just wasn’t there,” Claunch said. “In the second half, I think you saw what we can do when we are locked in defensively. We still played good defense in the first half we just need to execute better offensively. I thought we were tough and that is what we needed in the second half, then we turned to our horses to bring us home. What a win to get at home and we need to be better at a lot of things, and every game in conference is so hard, but I am proud of our fight tonight.”

In the first half and the opening four minutes of the second half, it was the Islanders (4-7 overall, 0-1 in the SLC) taking the fight to the Colonels (7-5 overall, 1-0 in the SLC).

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi opened the game with a 12-3 run which led to a 41-27 lead at halftime. The Islanders continued to take the fight to the Colonels at the start of the second half with a 10-4 run to push their lead to 51-31 with 16:06 left in the game.

It was at that point the Colonels turned it up defensively and turned the momentum to their favor. Nicholls went on a 25-4 run to take a 56-55 lead on D’Angelo Hunter’s bucket with 2:21 left to play. After getting a stop, the Colonels got a little breathing room when Warith Alatishe (14 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks) completed a three-point play with 1:34 remaining.

The Islanders did make it a 59-57 score after Myles Smith (18 points) made two free throws, but Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was forced to foul putting Nicholls on the free-throw line in the final 35 seconds. While the Colonels were only 10-of-18 on free throws, Nicholls sank 5-of-6 free throws at the end of the game to seal the win.

Dexter McClanahan led Nicholls with 17 points, and said it was important to start conference play with a win at home.

“We are hard playing team and we did have a slow start, so we wanted to come out in the second half and just play harder,” McClanahan said. “We went into the halftime and we got our minds right and got the win. The season started today, and we got the win. We will take it one game at a time.”

The Colonels made 24-of-65 shots and 6-of-23 from the 3-point line in the game. The Islanders made only four shots in the second half to finish 17-of-51 from the floor and 7-of-22 from the 3-point line, but they won the rebounding battle 45 to 36.

Nicholls committed only eight turnovers while its defense forced the Islanders into 19 turnovers. The Colonels scored 20 points off those turnovers and outscored the Islanders 30-14 in the paint and 16-11 in second-chance points.

TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 55,

NICHOLLS 49 (WOMEN)

Trailing by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, the Nicholls State University women's basketball team made it a single-possession game midway through but could not overcome the deficit as the Colonels fell in their Southland Conference opener at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 55-49, Wednesday night in the Dugan Wellness Center.

The Colonels (3-7 overall, 0-1 in the SLC) were outscored in each of the first three quarters but made a late push in the fourth. After falling behind 44-34, Adrian Mann and Tykeria Williams combined for seven points while the defense held the Islanders (7-3 overall, 1-0 SLC) scoreless for over five minutes.

But the Islander's Emma Young ended the drought with a pair of free throws, then had a steal and a layup to push the advantage back to seven. The deficit was never smaller than five the rest of the way.

Nicholls was never able to find its shooting touch, making just 32.7 percent from the field and 4 of 14 from 3-point range. The Colonels also had an uncharacteristic showing at the free throw line, making only 11 of 19. The Red and Gray entered the game ranked 44th out of 348 teams in Division I in free throw percentage at 75.3 percent.

Despite the overall struggle on offense for the Colonels, sophomore Loan-Ahn Johnson scored a career-high 14 points on 5 of 9 from the field. She also added a team-high six rebounds to go along with two assists and two steals. Sophomore Adrian Mann came off the bench for 10 points and was 2-for-3 behind the 3-point line.

The Islanders shot 38.5 percent for the game and failed to make a 3-pointer at 0-for-10. Young led the way with 14 points and Alexes Bryant chipped in with 12. Each collected nine rebounds as AMCC had a 46-31 edge on the board, leading to a plus-16 margin in second-chance points.

The Colonels are back at home on Saturday to host Abilene Christian. Nicholls is 3-0 at Stopher Gymnasium and has won 14 of its last 15 games in Thibodaux. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

-- Nicholls Sports Information