PACE — Makayla Michael, a three-point shooting guard for the Patriots, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of West Florida.

“UWF basketball is a good fit because of how they play and it’s close to home,” Michael said.

She plans to live on campus and wants to study exercise science. Central College in Iowa also made an offer before she decided to play for the Argos.

Michael played softball and flag football in addition to basketball at Pace. At her signing ceremony coaches from all three sports agreed she is a tough competitor that consistently works harder than most other athletes do. They also praised her for taking the time to help younger players on the team.

UWF became interested in her after watching her play at a tournament in Atlanta, Michael said.

The 17-year-old senior has played varsity basketball for the Patriots since she was a freshman. This year’s season will make her a four-year varsity athlete.

“I’ve been playing since I was in the fourth grade,” Michael said as she thanked her parents. “I always dreamed of playing basketball (in college) and they have done everything to make that come true.”